Special Interest winners

Keeping Fit – Senior
Outstanding of the Day – Faith Butler
Honorable Mention – Madison Yarkosky
State Fair Qualifier – Faith Butler
You’re the Athlete – Junior
Outstanding of the Day – Riley Barhorst
State Fair Qualifier – Riley Barhorst
Becoming Money Wise Level 1
Outstanding of the Day – Kale Barhorst
It’s My Home
Outstanding of the Day – Meredith Klein
Honorable Mention – Mackenzie Rose
State Fair Qualifier – Meredith Klein
Make Over My Space – Senior
Outstanding of the Day – Anna Meyer
Honorable Mention – Bethany Haverfield
State Fair Qualifier – Anna Meyer
Make Over My Space – Junior
Outstanding of the Day – Kateri Sherman
Honorable Mention – Tatum Werntz
State Fair Qualifier – Kateri Sherman
Home Away From Home
Outstanding of the Day – MaCalla Huelskamp
Honorable Mention – Meghan Bell
State Fair Qualifier – MaCalla Huelskamp
The Laundry Project
Outstanding of the Day – Eliza Fullenkamp
Honorable Mention – Aubrey Stickel
State Fair Qualifier – Eliza Fullenkamp
Am I Ready for Work?
Outstanding of the Day – Abby Burkett
All About Dogs 8-10
Honorable Mention – Xavier Moore
You and Your Dog 8-10
Outstanding of the Day – Mackenzie Metz
State Fair Qualifier – Mackenzie Metz
You and Your Dog 11-13
Outstanding of the Day – Addison Montague
Honorable Mention – Carson Brown
State Fair Qualifier – Addison Montague
You and Your Dog 14-18
Outstanding of the Day – Chalen Pistole
State Fair Qualifier – Chalen Pistole
Cat 1, Perfect Pals 8-10
Outstanding of the Day – Emily Stone
Honorable Mention – Blaise Stueve
State Fair Qualifier – Emily Stone
Cat 1, Perfect Pals 11-13
Outstanding of the Day – Smantha Quinlisk
Honorable Mention – Richard Bertke
State Fair Qualifier – Smantha Quinlisk
Cat 3, Leaping Forward
Outstanding of the Day – Addison Brewer
State Fair Qualifier – Addison Brewer
Pet Rabbit 8-10
Outstanding of the Day – Valerie Ferguson
Pet Rabbit 11-13
Outstanding of the Day – Tatum Werntz
State Fair Qualifier – Tatum Werntz
Reptiles & Amphibians
Outstanding of the Day – Gabriel Sloan
State Fair Qualifier – Gabriel Sloan
Self-Determined Companion Animal
Outstanding of the Day – Meredith Klein
Honorable Mention – Leilani Serrano
State FAir Qualifier – Meredith Klein
Horseless Horse
Outstanding of the Day – Ruth Carity
Honorable Mention – Avery Wurstner
Vet 1, From Airedales to Zebras
Outstanding of the Day – Hannah Schneible
State Fair Qualifier – Hannah Schneible
Vet 2, All Systems Go
Outstanding of the Day – Ashlee Hess
State Fair Qualifier – Ashlee Hess
Vet 3, On the Cutting Edge
Outstanding of the Day – Ellie Pistone
State Fair Qualifier – Ellie Pistone
How Does Your Garden Grow
Outstanding of the Day – Amanda Roush
Honorable Mention – Amanda Roush
State Fair Qualifier – Amanda Roush
Grow Your Own Vegetables
Outstanding of the Day – Ashley Roush
Honorable Mention – Ashley Roush
State Fair Qualifier – Ashley Roush
Rockets Away (Solid Fuel)
Outstanding of the Day – Jayden Gaerke
State Fair Qualifier – Jayden Gaerke
Rockets Away (Bottle Rockets)
Outstanding of the Day – River Pistone
State Fair Qualifier – River Pistone
Science Fun With Dairy Food
Outstanding of the Day – Scarlet Pistone
Honorable Mention – Kale Barhorst
State Fair Qualifier – Scarlet Pistone
Science Fun With Kitchen Chemistry
Outstanding of the Day – Amelia Phillips
Honorable Mention – Cole Butler
State Fair Qualifier – Amelia Phillips
Science Fun With Flight
Outstanding of the Day – Gustav Gothberg
Honorable Mention – Richard Bertke
State Fair Qualifier – Gustav Gothberg
Science Fun With Physics
Outstanding of the Day – Ashley Roush
State Fair Qualifier – Ashley Roush
Robotics 1 With Legos
Outstanding of the Day – Amelie Phillips
Honorable Mention – Isabella Schneer
State Fair Qualifier – Amelie Phillips
Robotics Master
Outstanding of the Day – Luke Homan
State Fair Qualifier – Luke Homan
Arcs and Sparks
Outstanding of the Day – Benjamin Goettemoller
State Fair Qualifier – Benjamin Goettemoeller
Crank it Up – Level 1
Outstanding of the Day – Levi Delaet
State Fair Qualifier – Levi Delaet
Magic of Electricity
Outstanding of the Day – Ashtin Bowman
Honorable Mention – Will Borchers
State Fair Qualifier – Ashtin Bowman
Investigating Electricity
Outstanding of the Day – Chalen Pistole
Honorable Mention – Nolan Cramer
State Fair Qualifier – Chalen Pistole
Entering Electronics
Outstanding of the Day – Kate Gothberg
State Fair Qualifier – Kate Gothberg
Astronomy
Outstanding of the Day – Marie Ballas
Model Railroading
Outstanding of the Day – Nathan Hess
Computers
Outstanding of the Day – Joseph Ballas
Music
Outstanding of the Day – Braianna Fitzgerald
Skateboarding
Outstanding of the Day – Anika Arcikauska
Self-Determined, Other
Outstanding of the Day – Ellie Pistone
Honorable Mention – Will Rethman
Club Leadership 1
Outstanding of the Day – Olivia Breinich
State Fair Qualifier – Olivia Breinich
Diversity: The Source of Our Strength:
Outstanding of the Day – Liliana Phillips
State Fair Qualifier – Liliana Phillips
My Hands to Larger Service
Outstanding of the Day – Quinci Voisard
State Fair Qualifier – Quinci Voisard
Finding Your Voice
Outstanding of the Day – Amelie Phillips
State Fair Qualifier – Amelie Phillips
Bicycling For Fun
Outstanding of the Day – Caleb Berning
Tractor Starting Up
Outstanding of the Day – Jacob Schmitmeyer
Honorable Mention – Carter Seitz
State Fair Qualifier – Jacob Schmitmeyer
State Fair Qualifier – Carter Seitz
Tractor Gearing Up
Outstanding of the Day – Shelden Pohlman
State Fair Qualifier – Shelden Pholman
Beekeeping Junior
Outstanding of the Day – Amelie Phillips
Honorable Mention – Liliana Phillips
State Fair Qualifier – Amelie Phillips
Insect Adventures Level 2
Honorable Mention – Aubrey Bodenmiller
Outdoor Adventure – Beginner Fishing
Outstanding of the Day – Kelly Thompson
Honorable Mention – Cortney DuLaney
State Fair Qualifier – Kelly Thompson
Fishing for the Intermediate
Honorable Mention – Austin Heaton
Why Trees Matter
Outstanding of the Day – Liliana Phillips
State Fair Qualifier – Liliana Phillips
Ohio Birds
Outstanding of the Day – Scarlet Pistone
State Fair Qualifier – Scarlet Pistone
Exploring Ponds
Outstanding of the Day – Jared Baker
State Fair Qualifier – Jared Baker
Riffle Senior
Outstanding of the Day – Josiah Trisler
State Fair Qualifier – Josiah Trisler
Riffle Junior
Outstanding of the Day – Abigail Knasel
Honorable Mention – Marcus Allen
State Fair Qualifier – Abigail Knasel
Archery Senior
Outstanding of the Day – Meredith Klein
Honorable Mention – Jacob Poeppelman
State Fair Qualifier – Meredith Klein
Pistol Senior
Outstanding of the Day – Kyle Low
Honorable Mention – Doug Ellisou
State Fair Qualifier – Kyle Low
Hunting & Wildlife Senior
Honorable Mention – Jessie Abke
Muzzle Loading Senior
Outstanding of the Day – Emma Keykens
State Fair Qualifier – Emma Keykens
Living History Junior
Honorable Mention – Cheyenne Wooddell
Shotgun Junior
Outstanding of the Day – Maddox Abke
State Fair Qualifier – Maddox Abke
Safe Use of Guns
Honorable Mention – J’Sienna Trimble
Basic Archery
Outstanding of the Day – Cole DuLaney
State Fair Qualifier – Cole DuLaney
Natural Resources Best of Class – Kelly Thompson
Shooting Sports Best of Class – Meredith Kleiu
Overall Best Electricity Project – Katherine Gothberg
STEM Engineering & Food Science Best of Class – Amelia Phillips
Engineering Best of Class – Kate Gothberg
Vet, All Systems Go Best of Class – Ellie Pistone
Companion Animals Best of Class – Meredith Klein
Leadership Best of Class – Quinci Voisard
Workforce Preparation Best of Class – Abby Burkett
Self-Determined State Fair Qualifier Senior – Ellie Pistone
Self-Determined State Fair Qualifier Junior – Marie Ballas