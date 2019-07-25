Pre-Fair Woodworking winners

Measuring Up Senior
Outstanding of the Day – Thomas Birkmeyer
State Fair Qualifier – Thomas Birkmeyer
Measuring Up Junior
Outstanding of the Day – Tessa Boerger
Outstanding of the Day – Evan Shulze
Honorable Mention – Caleb Berning
Honorable Mention – Meredith Klein
State Fair Qualifier – Tessa Boerger
State Fair Qualifier – Evan Shulze
Nailing it Together Senior
Outstanding of the Day – Alex Kellersmith
Honorable Mention – Nate Boerger
State Fair Qualifier – Alex Kellersmith
State Fair Qualifier – Nate Boerger
Nailing it Together Junior
Outstanding of the Day – Ben York
Honorable Mention – Jayden Gaerke
State Fair Qualifier – Ben York
Making it Cut Junior
Outstanding of the Day – Riley Brewer
Honorable Mention – Nathan York
State Fair Qualifier – Nathan York
State Fair Qualifier – Riley Brewer
Finishing it Up
Outstanding of the Day – Grant Albers
Honorable Mention – Evan Poeppelman
State Fair Qualifier – Evan Poeppelman
State FAir Qualifier – Grant Albers
Overall Best of Class Winners
Measuring Up – Tessa Boergert
Making the Cut – Riley Brewer
Nailing It Together – Alex Kellersmith
Finishing Up – Grant Albers