Kids celebrated at the Shelby County Fair

SIDNEY – Another beautiful day at the Shelby County Fair on Thursday was perfect for the annual Kids Day.

This year, Kids Day featured free admission for everyone ages 16 and younger until lunch, $7 special ride bands at Michael’s Amusements, a program at the Free Entertainment Tent and a Kiddie Tractor Pull. Kids Day was sponsored by Buckeye Ford and Edison Community College, along with help from Walmart and Wendy’s.

Kids Day kicked off with a show at noon in the Free Entertainment Tent, featuring Mike Bishop of the Mike Bishop Comedy Hypnosis Show. Bishop put on a show for the kids, delivering both laughs and surprises with his unique blend of comedy and magic skills.

Bishop’s shows featured sleight of hand tricks, storytelling and balloon sculpture. Kids were encouraged to be an active part of the show, with Bishop calling a few up during the show to assist him with his tricks.

Bishop performed to a jam-packed tent, filled with kids of all ages and their parents. The show was full of energy and the audience was very involved.

Immediately following the show, prizes were raffled off to the kids assembled. The entire stage behind Bishop was filled with toys of all kinds, and many children went home with prizes.

Mike Bishop performs a magic show before the kids program started on Thursday at the Shelby County Fair. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/07/web1_IMG_0739.jpg Mike Bishop performs a magic show before the kids program started on Thursday at the Shelby County Fair. Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News Shelby County Fair Board member Cathy Platfoot and volunteer Becky Reese have fun handing out prizes to the kids on Thursday at the Shelby County Fair. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/07/web1_IMG_0756.jpg Shelby County Fair Board member Cathy Platfoot and volunteer Becky Reese have fun handing out prizes to the kids on Thursday at the Shelby County Fair. Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News Crowds of parents and children come in for the kids program. A total of 302 boys and 310 girls showed up for the event Thursday at the Shelby County Fair. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/07/web1_IMG_0719.jpg Crowds of parents and children come in for the kids program. A total of 302 boys and 310 girls showed up for the event Thursday at the Shelby County Fair. Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News Prizes line up to be handed out Thursday at the Shelby County Fair. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/07/web1_IMG_0727.jpg Prizes line up to be handed out Thursday at the Shelby County Fair. Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News Noah Jenkins, 10, son of Theresa and Jason, of Anna, got a basketball during the ticket drawing Thursday at the Shelby County Fair. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/07/web1_IMG_0747.jpg Noah Jenkins, 10, son of Theresa and Jason, of Anna, got a basketball during the ticket drawing Thursday at the Shelby County Fair. Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News Mike Hoelscher calls the ticket numbers for prizes Thursday at the Shelby County Fair. He is part of the kids committee for the fair. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/07/web1_IMG_0758.jpg Mike Hoelscher calls the ticket numbers for prizes Thursday at the Shelby County Fair. He is part of the kids committee for the fair. Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News Camille Heitman, 5, daughter of Mark and Jessica, of Anna, runs with the green ball she won Thursday at the Shelby County Fair. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/07/web1_IMG_0762.jpg Camille Heitman, 5, daughter of Mark and Jessica, of Anna, runs with the green ball she won Thursday at the Shelby County Fair. Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News Ameila Dearth, 4, daughter of Jeremy and Sherry, of Sidney, stands next to the bike she won Thursday at the Shelby County Fair. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/07/web1_IMG_0773.jpg Ameila Dearth, 4, daughter of Jeremy and Sherry, of Sidney, stands next to the bike she won Thursday at the Shelby County Fair. Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News Shelby County Fair Director Eric Garber smiles as Emily Brautigam, of Sidney, hands Oscar Siegel, 8, son of Rob and Gail, of Fort Loramie, a ticket for a chance to win a prize Thursday at the Shelby County Fair. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/07/web1_IMG_0715.jpg Shelby County Fair Director Eric Garber smiles as Emily Brautigam, of Sidney, hands Oscar Siegel, 8, son of Rob and Gail, of Fort Loramie, a ticket for a chance to win a prize Thursday at the Shelby County Fair. Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News

By Ethan Young For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a summer intern with the Sidney Daily News.

