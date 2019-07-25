Motorcyclist dies of injuries suffered in Tuesday crash

SIDNEY — The motorcyclist who was ejected and transported by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital after a Tuesday morning crash on County Road 25A has died, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

Christopher Knouff, 50, of Anna, passed away on July 24, 2019, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at approximately 5:47 a.m., the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call of a crash involving a car and motorcycle on County Road 25A at the Interstate 75 overpass. Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputies along with Sidney Fire & EMS were dispatched to the scene.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 2012 Chevy Malibu driven by Carlie Watkins, 19, of Minster, was northbound on County Road 25A and was attempting to make a left turn onto the southbound entrance ramp to I-75 when she was struck by a southbound motorcycle on County Road 25A that was operated by Christopher Knouff, 50, of Anna. Knouff was ejected from the motorcycle and suffered serious injuries.

Knouff was treated by EMS personnel from Sidney Fire Department and was later transferred to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight.

The crash remains under investigation by Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputies.