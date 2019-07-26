Fire safety, champions and more

Avery Shoffner, 13, of Anna, daughter of Kevin and Jenni Shoffner, member of Anna Livestock, won grand champion single broiler at the Shelby County Fair.

Carson Shoffner, 11, of Anna, son of Kevin and Jenni Shoffner, member of Anna Livestock, won grand champion single fryer at the Shelby County Fair.

Carter Pleiman, 14, of Botkins, son of Jeremy and Lynn Pleiman, won reserve grand champion dairy feeder calf at the Shelby County Fair.

Chloe Alexander, left, 8, of Maplewood, daugher of Cody Alexander and Sarah Herring, and Maddie Wooddell, 7, of Sidney, daughter of Rob and Misty Wooddell, watch a toaster smoke while learning about fire safety inside the Sidney Department of Fire and Emergency Services Fire Safety House at the Shelby County Fair Thursday, July 25.

Avery Shoffner, right, 13, of Anna, daughter of Kevin and Jenni Shoffner, won grand champion jr. fair Ewe at the Shelby County Fair. Holding her banner is Mallory Havenar, 13, of Anna, daughter of Britt and Amy Havenar.

Hunter Lenhart, front, 14, of Botkins, son of Aaron and Holly Lenhart, won grand champion market gilt at the Shelby County Fair. Holding his banner are Brendan Serr, left, 9, and his brother Preston Serr, 11, both of Jackson Center, both the children of Meghan and Garrett Serr.

Brendan Serr, far right, 9, of Jackson Center, son of Garrett and Meghan Serr, member of Progressive Livestock 4-H Club, won reserve grand champion marke lamb at the Shelby County Fair. With him are his brothers Preston Serr, far left, 11, and Spencer Serr, 5.

Avery Barhorst, left, 9, of Anna, daughter of BJ and Lauren Barhorst, member of Anna Livestock, won grand champion pen of two market lambs, at the Shelby County Fair. Holding her other lamb is her sister Abigail Barhorst, 12.

Preston Serr, right, of Jackson Center, son of Garrett and Meghan Serr, member of Progressive Livestock 4-H, won grand champion market lamb at the Shelby County Fair. With him are his brothers Spencer Serr, far left, 5, and Brendan Serr, 9.