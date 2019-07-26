Horse champions, kiddie tractor pull

Kendall Reese, 12, of Jackson Center, daughter of Erin and Jeremy Reese, member of Happy Trails 4-H Club, won reserve champion wester riding at the Shelby County Fair.

Camdyn Reese, 14, of Jackson Center, son of Jamie and Becky Reese, member of Happy Trail 4-H Club, won grand champion western riding, reserve champin reining and reserve champion trail at the Shelby County Fair.

Wyatt Luthman, 4, of Sidney, son of Matt and Ashley Luthman, competes in the kiddie tractor pull at the Shelby County Fair on Thursday, July 25.

Jerron Reese, 17, of Jackson Center, son of Jamie and Becky Reese, member of Happy Trails 4-H Club, won grand champion pole bending and reserve champion stakes at the Shelby County Fair.

Sophia Brewer, 11, of Anna, daughter of Ryan and Nykole Brewer, member of Horse and Rider, won champion english showmanship, reserve champion trail in hand, and costume contest winner, ages 8-13 at the Shelby County Fair.

Isabella McVety, 14, of Anna, daughter of Chris and Randi McVety, member of Horse and Rider, won versatility champion, english showmanship reserve champion, hunter on the flat reserve champion and groom and clean champion at the Shelby County Fair.

Emily Rex, of Lima, makes a funnel cake at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 22.

Mason Platfoot, 18, of Maplewood, son of Scott and Cathy Platfoot, shows his steer in the born and bred show at the Shelby County Fair Sunday, July 21.

Lauryn Paulus, 16, of Sidney, daughter of Mitch and Mindy Paulus, member of Trailriders 4-H Club, won grand champion open hunter over fences, english equitation on the flat, open hunter on the flat, and english equitation over fences skillathon at the Shelby County Fair.