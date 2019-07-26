Tie Dye, champion dairy feeder and more

Amy Briggs, 12, of Sidney, daughter of Judy and Mark Briggs, member of Thrifty Farmers, won high score award in chickens skillathon intermediate ages 12-14.

Amy Briggs, of Sidney, daughter of Judy and Mark Briggs, member of Thrifty Farmers, won best of class in standard breed chicken, class 128 at the Shelby County Fair.

Amy Briggs, 12, of Sidney, daughter of Judy and Mark Briggs, member of Thrifty Farmers, won best of class egg laying pen of 2, class 133 at the Shelby County Fair.

Faith Long, 10, of Sidney, daughter of Chris and Jen Long, tie dyes a piece of cloth at the Girl Scouts building at the Shelby County Fair on Thursday, July 25.

Andie Moran, left, 7, of Sidney, daughter of Ashlie and Tracy Moran, is lifted out of an emergency exit by Sidney firefighter Jason Truesdale while learning about fire safety inside the Sidney Department of Fire and Emergency Services Fire Safety House at the Shelby County Fair Thursday, July 25.

Emma Middleton, 4, of Sidney, daughter of Alan and Susan Middleton, competes in the kiddie tractor pull at the Shelby County Fair Thursday, July 25.

Shauna Gates, 16, of Sidney, daughter of Tammy Gates and Darren Gates, member of Shelby County Livestock, won grand champion rate of gain sheep at the Shelby County Fair.

Preston Serr, 11, of Jackson Center, son of Garrett and Meghan Serr, member of Progressive Livestock 4-H Club, won junior skillathon at the Shelby County Fair.

Jacob Pleiman, of Botkins, son of Jeremy and Lynn Pleiman, member of Botkins Livestock, won grand champion dairy feeder calf at the Shelby County Fair.