Old toys, new toys and more

Daniel Young, 4, of Houston, son of Greg and Megan Young, competes in the kiddie tractor pull at the Shelby County Fair Thursday, July 25.

Liza Barhorst, 9, of McCartyville, daughter of Brad and Bridget Barhorst, plays with an old fashioned toy at The Little Log Cabin at the Shelby County Fair Thursday, July 25.

Boy Scout Troop 97 member Eli Biddle, 13, of Sidney, son of Cindy and Dave Biddle, delivered ice to businesses at the Shelby County Fair Monday, July 22.

Estelle Sailor, left, 3, hangs out with her mom, Mandy Sailor, both of Sidney, at the Shelby County Fair Monday, July 22. Estelle is also the daughter of Nathan Sailor.

Cassidy Barr, 14, of Anna, daughter of Holly and Scott Barr, takes out her meat pen of rabbits to clean their cage at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 22.

Rainbow Gardeners member Teresa Freisthler, of Sidney, attaches ribbons to plants at the at the Shelby County Fair flower show on Monday, July 22.

Upper Valley Career Center employees Ed Seger, left, of McCartyville, and Tony Trapp, of Piqua, work in the Upper Valley Career Center trailer at the Shelby County Fair Monday, July 22.

Riley Huelskamp, 18, of Anna, son of Chad and Tonya Huelskamp, walks his steer around the arena at the Shelby County Fair Sunday, July 21.

Marissa Snider, left, 9, reacts to the question she drew at the Amos Memorial Public Libary at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 22. Watching Marissa is her sister, Mallory Snider, 7, both of Fort Loramie, children of Jennifer and Luke Snider.

Lisa Lane of Alto, Ga., gets the prizes organized at the Tubs of Fun booth at the Shelby County Fair Sunday, July 21.