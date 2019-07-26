Shelby County area blood drives set for August

SIDNEY — Make a commitment to helping save lives by signing up for one of the Shelby County blood drives planned for August. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “My Commitment Defines Me – I Donate Blood” T-shirt and a chance to win a YETI cooler and gear. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220.

The YETI Adventure Package is the grand prize in the Community Blood Center Lifesaving Adventure campaign. Everyone who registers to donate through Nov. 2 is automatically entered in the drawing to win a YETI Tundra Cooler, plus 27 genuine YETI accessories including a pair of Base Camp chairs.

The “My Commitment Defines Me” t-shirt is a gift to everyone who registers to donate now through Aug. 31. It’s the second of three T-shirt designs in the Lifesaving Adventure campaign.

CBC is offering new opportunities to donate platelets and plasma at community blood drives. These blood components are vital for the treatment of cancer, trauma, organ transplant, and burn patients. Platelet and plasma donors are in high demand, especially those with blood types A, AB, or B positive. Find out more at www.GivingBlood.org or talk to an apheresis specialist at 937-461-3220.

Learn more at www.GivingBlood.org

Area blood drives include:

Aug. 1, Advanced Composites, 1 to 5 p.m., employee blood drive

Aug. 2, Relay for Life, Shelby County Fairgrounds, 5 to 9 p.m., community blood drive

Aug. 6, Jackson Center American Legion, 3 to 7 p.m., community blood drive

Aug. 7, Senior Center of Sidney, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., community blood drive

Aug. 15, Airstream, Jackson Center, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., employee blood drive

Aug. 20, St. Remy’s Hall, Russia, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., community blood drive

Aug. 22, Sidney Apostolic Temple, Sidney, 3 to 7 p.m.

The Community Blood Center is honored to recognize the following “Donors for Life”

120 donations: Roger Lentz, Anna

90 donations: Mike Homan, Anna

80 donations: Yeshai Erickson

75 donations: Richard Fidler Jr.

70 donations: Michael Kerrigan, Anna

50 donations: Judith Platfoot, Botkins

40 donations: Randy Krites, Jeff Iiames, James Reese, Jackson Center

30 donations: Ronald Echols, Sidney

25 donations: Don Boerger, Sidney

20 donations: Penny Elsner, Sidney, Michael Fogt, Sidney

10 donations: Amye Francis, Amber Ward, Sidney, John Blanchard, New Bremen, Joe Shuga, Botkins

5 donations: Laura Ham, Sidney, Heather Kean, DeGraff, Eric Snapp, Wapakoneta

