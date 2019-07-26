Democrats hold food drive for veterans

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Democrats are on a mission. They want to ensure that the county’s veterans have enough food to eat every month.

“The Shelby County Democratic Party has a booth every Saturday at the Sidney Farmers Market,” said Mark Mabelitini, the organization’s treasurer and community projects chairman. “We’ve been handing out patriotic coloring sheets to the kids and we have dog treats also.”

But the group decided they needed to do more than hand out items every Saturday. So they have been holding a food drive each week. The drive will continue through the end of Auglaize.

“We decided to hold a food drive and give the food to the veterans,” he said. “We have a tote set up and it’s usually full by the end of the day. So it’s going pretty well.”

Some veterans, he said, receive vouchers for food each month.

“Some people are dropping snacks in the tote because the veterans can’t use their vouchers for snacks,” he said. “My dad is 89 and a veteran and he loves his snacks.”

People are also bringing shampoo items to the drive.

“You can donate any nonperishable item,” said Mabelitini. Their booth is located on the Court Street side of the market.

All donated items will be given to the Shelby county Veterans Service Office for distribution to the veterans.

“The Veterans Service Office does a lot for the veterans,” he said. “And the people of Shelby County want to reach out and help the veterans too.”

