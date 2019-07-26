On the agendas

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY —The Sidney City Council will be hold a special meeting on Monday, July 29, 2019, at 4:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers, City Hall, 201 W. Poplar St.

The purpose of the special meeting is to hold an executive session to discuss the purchase of property for public purposes.

Fort Loramie Board of Education

FORT LORAMIE — The Fort Loramie Local Schools Board of Education will hold a special meeting for employment purposes on Monday, July 29, at 5 p.m. in the central office.

West Central Ohio Network Board

SIDNEY — The West Central Ohio Network Board will meet Friday, Aug. 2, at 8 a.m. at the Shelby County Board of Developmental Disabilities, 1200 Childrens Home Road, Sidney.