125 years ago

July 27, 1894

A natural gas explosion ocurred at Schaffer’s Bakery on North Main Avenue this morning. Solomon Staley, an employee at the bakery, lit a match to determine if there was a gas leak, as he had smelled one. The explosion burned his hands and face. There was little damage to the bakery.

———

Two officers of Company L of the Third Regiment of the Ohio National Guard have handed in their resignations. E.L. Faulder and James E. Buress, both lieutenants, stated the drive was too far for them to attend drill regularly. Company L is stationed in Sidney.

100 Years

July 27, 1919

William R. Etherington and August Koebarger of this city placed a bid on the construction of 16 concrete bridges in Marion County last week. they were advised this week they were awarded eight of them. They will start work this week.

———

The Eclipse Folding Machine Company of Sidney is doing well. It filed papers with the Ohio Secretary of State seeking to increase its capital stock from $50,000 to $60,000. The paper folding equipment industry was started in Sidney.

75 Years

July 27, 1944

It was a baseball clinic last night at Harmon Field in Sidney. The Ferguson Auditors came to town led by Dizzy Kirkendall. He put on quite an exhibition. The famous pitcher did not allow a hit for the Sidney batters and he gave up only one walk. Ferguson won 16-0.

———

The ministers of this city are joining together to have joint religious services on Sunday night. The First Baptist Church is the site for July. In August, the services will be held at the First Presbyterian Church

50 Years

July 27, 1969

The Lucky Barrel prize went unclaimed last night. Monnie Williamson living on Park Street had her name pulled. However, she had not registered. The ticket was worth $400.

———

There is a smelly situation at the Fairgrounds just prior to the commencement of the Fair. Fair Board president Fred Linker summed it up: “it’s really kind of funny, but then it’s a serious thing, too.” The problem is skunks. A family of them is living in the Grange Building. The game warden has been called to the scene to assess the situation. Stay tuned.

25 Years Ago

July 27, 1994

The members of the Jackson Center American Legion Auxiliary heard a program on Buckeye Girls State. Jackson Center students Terri Argabright and Amy Jenkins attended the convention. Terri was a state representative for the Federalist Party and Amy was elected as a member of city council for the National Party.

———

Believe it or not, there was a protest at the Shelby County Fair. Fire Chief Stanly Crosley ruled 4H kids under the age of 18 cannot sleep in the livestock area with their animals. His reasoning was by law, when five or more people sleep in a building, it must be licensed as a hotel. He also cited safety concerns. Donna Griewe of Perry Township organized the protest. Her boys are in 4H. she cited the instance two kids- age 7 and 10, were taken from the livestock building and had to sleep in their truck with their father.

———

Mrs. Griewe also referenced statements made by Jerry Rismiller of Greenville. He represents the District 5 Holstein cattle show, which Shelby County hosts. Rismiller indicated the county will lose that privilege next year. Rismiller also noted Shelby County is the only county in Ohio with this rule.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

