Two injured in four wheeler crash

Rescue workers push a second injured person, past the four wheeler that they were injured while riding on, towards a waiting medical helecopter on the 17000 block of Sidney-Freyburg Road around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 27. Responding to the scene were Anna Rescue, Botkins Rescue, Botkins Police, and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

The first of two people injured in a four wheeler accident is loaded into Careflight, on the 17000 block of Sidney-Freyburg Road around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 27. Responding to the scene were Anna Rescue, Botkins Rescue, Botkins Police, and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/07/web1_DSC_0345.jpg The first of two people injured in a four wheeler accident is loaded into Careflight, on the 17000 block of Sidney-Freyburg Road around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 27. Responding to the scene were Anna Rescue, Botkins Rescue, Botkins Police, and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Rescue worker attend to one of the people seriously injured while riding a four wheeler on the 17000 block of Sidney-Freyburg Road around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 27. Responding to the scene were Anna Rescue, Botkins Rescue, Botkins Police, and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/07/web1_DSC_0247.jpg Rescue worker attend to one of the people seriously injured while riding a four wheeler on the 17000 block of Sidney-Freyburg Road around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 27. Responding to the scene were Anna Rescue, Botkins Rescue, Botkins Police, and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Rescue workers push a second injured person, past the four wheeler that they were injured while riding on, towards a waiting medical helecopter on the 17000 block of Sidney-Freyburg Road around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 27. Responding to the scene were Anna Rescue, Botkins Rescue, Botkins Police, and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.