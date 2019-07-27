Two injured in four wheeler crash

Rescue workers push a second injured person, past the four wheeler that they were injured while riding on, towards a waiting medical helecopter on the 17000 block of Sidney-Freyburg Road around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 27. Responding to the scene were Anna Rescue, Botkins Rescue, Botkins Police, and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.
