Fair goat sale


Norah Homan, of Botkins, daughter of Fred and Billie Homan, member of Botkins Livestock, sells her reserve grand champion market goat at the Shelby County on Saturday, July 27.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Denton Homan, 17, of Botkins, son of Fred and Billie Homan, member of Botkins Livestock, sells his grand champion market goat at the Shelby County Fair on Saturday, July 27.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News