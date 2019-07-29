Fair goat sale

Norah Homan, of Botkins, daughter of Fred and Billie Homan, member of Botkins Livestock, sells her reserve grand champion market goat at the Shelby County on Saturday, July 27.

Denton Homan, 17, of Botkins, son of Fred and Billie Homan, member of Botkins Livestock, sells his grand champion market goat at the Shelby County Fair on Saturday, July 27.