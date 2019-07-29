Posted on by

Fair turkey sale


Colton Pleiman, 12, of Botkins, son of Jeremy and Lynn Pleiman, member of Jeremy and Lynn Pleiman, sells his reserve grand champion turkey at the Shelby County Fair on Saturday, July 27.

Colton Pleiman, 12, of Botkins, son of Jeremy and Lynn Pleiman, member of Jeremy and Lynn Pleiman, sells his reserve grand champion turkey at the Shelby County Fair on Saturday, July 27.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Maya Oduro, 9, of Piqua, daughter of Tracy and Charles Oduro, member of Scissors to Sheep, sells her grand Champion Turkey to Shelby County Sheriff John Lenhart at the Shelby County Fair on Saturday, July 27.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Colton Pleiman, 12, of Botkins, son of Jeremy and Lynn Pleiman, member of Jeremy and Lynn Pleiman, sells his reserve grand champion turkey at the Shelby County Fair on Saturday, July 27.

Maya Oduro, 9, of Piqua, daughter of Tracy and Charles Oduro, member of Scissors to Sheep, sells her grand Champion Turkey to Shelby County Sheriff John Lenhart at the Shelby County Fair on Saturday, July 27.

Colton Pleiman, 12, of Botkins, son of Jeremy and Lynn Pleiman, member of Jeremy and Lynn Pleiman, sells his reserve grand champion turkey at the Shelby County Fair on Saturday, July 27.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/07/web1_DSC_2594.jpgColton Pleiman, 12, of Botkins, son of Jeremy and Lynn Pleiman, member of Jeremy and Lynn Pleiman, sells his reserve grand champion turkey at the Shelby County Fair on Saturday, July 27. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Maya Oduro, 9, of Piqua, daughter of Tracy and Charles Oduro, member of Scissors to Sheep, sells her grand Champion Turkey to Shelby County Sheriff John Lenhart at the Shelby County Fair on Saturday, July 27.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/07/web1_SDN073019TurkeySale.jpgMaya Oduro, 9, of Piqua, daughter of Tracy and Charles Oduro, member of Scissors to Sheep, sells her grand Champion Turkey to Shelby County Sheriff John Lenhart at the Shelby County Fair on Saturday, July 27. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News