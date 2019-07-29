Posted on by

Fair sheep sale


Brendan Serr, 9, of Jackson Center, son of Meghan and Garrett Serr, member of Progressive Livestock, sells his reserve grand champion market lamb at the Shelby County Fair on Friday, July 27.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Preston Serr, 11, of Jackson Center, son of Meghan and Garrett Serr, son of Meghan and Garrett Serr, member of Progressive Livestock, sells his grand champion market lamb at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 27.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

