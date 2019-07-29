Fair sheep sale

Brendan Serr, 9, of Jackson Center, son of Meghan and Garrett Serr, member of Progressive Livestock, sells his reserve grand champion market lamb at the Shelby County Fair on Friday, July 27.

Preston Serr, 11, of Jackson Center, son of Meghan and Garrett Serr, member of Progressive Livestock, sells his grand champion market lamb at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 27.