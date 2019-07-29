Fair duck sale

Addison Brewer, 17, of Anna, daughter of Nykole and Ryan Brewer, member of Shamrock Stitchers, sells her reserve grand champion meat pen of ducks at the Shelby County Fair on Friday, July July 27.

Bailey Althauser, 17, of Anna, daughter of Kristian and Heather Althauser, member of Kettlersville Livestock, sells her grand champion meat pen of ducks at the Shelby County Fair on Saturday, July 27.