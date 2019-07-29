Alpacas, drinks and more

Thomas Birkmeyer, 15, of Houston, son of Jamie Birkmeyer, member of Merry Mod Makers, won best of class and state fair qualifier in measuring up : senior at the Shelby County Fair.

Bethany Althauser, 15, of Anna, daughter of Kristian and Heather Althauser, member of Kettlersville Livestock, won first place intermediate duck skillathon – intermediate at the Shelby County Fair.

Gwendolyn Schneible, 9, of Houston, daughter of Danny and Michele Schneible, member of Russia Fashionettes, won outstanding of the day, best of construction and state fair qualifier in sewing-sew fun at the Shelby County Fair.

River Pistone, 10, of Sidney, son of Ken and Kimberly Pistone, member of Houston Livestock, won grand champion alpaca at the Shelby County Fair.

Pippin Pistone, 16, of Sidney, son of Ken and Kimberly Pistone, member of Houston Livestock, won reserve grand champion at the Shelby County Fair.

Kaitlyn Wells, 16, of Anna, daughter of Sandy and Curt Wells, member of Kettlersville, won grand champion clover leaf barrels, stakes and keyhole at the Shelby County Fair.

Rick Paulus, of Sidney, looks at a 1965 Plymouth owned by Jerry Barga on display at the 23rd annual cruise in at the Shelby County Fair Sunday, July 21.

Dave Geuy, of Sidney, looks at a 1941 Ford cut away made in memory of Don Knasel at the Shelby County Fair Sunday, July 21.

Brienna Thomas, 5, of Sidney, daughter of Brandy Strunk and Travis Thomas, drinks a pepsi while at the 23rd Annual Cruise In at the Shelby County Fair Sunday, July 21.

Logan Aufderhaar, 12, of Botkins, son of Scott and Lisa Aufderhaar, shows his steer in front of fair judge Lou Ellen Hass in the born and bread in Shelby County show at the Shelby County Fair Sunday, July 21.