Pygmy goats, skillathon winners and more


Marin Argabright, left, 11, of Jackson Center, daughter of Darren and Jennifer Argabright, won above and beyond award and skillathon second place, at the Shelby County Fair. With her are her brother Evan Argabright, 19, and dad, Darren Argabright.

Marin Argabright, left, 11, of Jackson Center, daughter of Darren and Jennifer Argabright, won above and beyond award and skillathon second place, at the Shelby County Fair. With her are her brother Evan Argabright, 19, and dad, Darren Argabright.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Macie Verdier, 14, of Sidney, daughter of Mollie and Nathan Verdier, member of Successful, won grand champion doe at the Shelby County Fair.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Ezra Alexander, 10, of Sidney, daughter of Jamie Alexander and Derek and Jen Alexander, member of Successful, won reserve grand champion pygmy goat doe at the Shelby County Fair.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Scarlet pistone, 11, of Sidney, daughter of Ken and Kimberly Pistone, member of Houston Livestock, won best of class essay, junior non-fiction at the Shelby County Fair.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Scarlet Pistone, 11, of Sidney, daughter of Ken and Kimberly Pistone, member of Houston Livestock, won skillathon llamas and alpacas high score ward, junior at the Shelby County Fair.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Macie Verdier, left, 14, daughter of Mollie and Nathan Verdier, member of Successful, and Ezra Alexander, 10, both of Sidney, daughter of Jamie Alexander and Derek and Jen Alexander, member of Successful, won reserve grand champion dam and daughter at the Shelby County Fair.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Ellie Pistone, 15, of Sidney, daughter of Ken and Kimberly Pistone, member of Houston Livestock, won Bob Mc Reynolds memorial award: best of class: photography master at the Shelby County Fair.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Ezra Alexander, left, 10, of Sidney, daughter of Jamie Alexander and Derek and Jen Alexander, and Malayna Verdier, 11, of Sidney, daughter of Mollie and Nathan Verdier, both members of Successful, both won grand champion dam and daughter at the Shelby County Fair.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Ellie Pistone, 15, of Sidney, daughter of Ken and Kimberly Pistone, member of Houston Livestock, won skillathon chicken high score award, senior and skillathon turkey high score award senior at the Shelby County Fair.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Evan Argabright, left, 19, of Jackson Center, son of Darren and Jennifer Argabright, member of Anna FFA, won reserve grand champion barrow at the Shelby County Fair. With him, left to right, are his sisters Megan Argabright, 16, Marin Argabright and father Darren Argabright.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

