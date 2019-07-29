People start the New Bremen Firemen’s Picnic 5K.

Jack Heitkamp, of New Bremen, son of Amy and Bob Heitkamp, runs in the New Bremen Firemen’s Picnic on Friday, July 26.

Kenneth Krumm (left), on an New Bremen firefighter of 10 years finishes running with Larry Kellermeyer (right), not currently on the NBFD but is running wearing the NBFD turnout gear in memory of Ken Jutte who was killed in a Silo Blast Oct 2, 2003. The run is the New Bremen Firemen’s Picnic on Friday, July 26.

Kari Forsthoefel and daughter Kenna, 4, finish the 5K, father Thad. Kenna got out and ran the last 100 feet to finish with mom during the New Bremen Firemen’s Picnic 5K.

Ashtyn Eilerman, left to right,10 daughter of Jennifer and Andrew, Alayna Pape (Middle), 9, daughter of Kacie and Pete, and Mariama Muether (Love shirt), 9, daughter of Kelli and David, all of New Bremen, compete in a kids waterball challenge in the New Bremen Firemen’s Picnic on Saturday, July 27.

The kids waterball challenge in the New Bremen Firemen’s Picnic on Saturday, July 27.

Lilly Marshal, 2, with dad Tim, Marshall, of Minster, rides a horse in the New Bremen Firemen’s Picnic on Saturday, July 27. Her mom is Pam Marshal.

Thomas Schnelle, 2, with mom Morgan Schnelle, of Huntsville, rides a horse at the New Bremen Firemen’s Picnic on Saturday, July 27. Thomas is also the son of Scott Schnelle.

Musicians perform at the New Bremen Firemen’s Picnic on Saturday, July 27.