New Bremen teen killed in crash

CHICKASAW — A New Bremen teenager was killed in a one-vehicle crash Sunday evening.

According to the Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey, Zoe A. Lane, 17, of New Bremen, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on state Route 274 east of St. John’s.

Grey said the Mercer County Central Dispatch received the call at 11:47 p.m. on July 28, 2019, by a passerby.

Lane’s 2002 Ford F150 pickup truck was eastbound on state Route 274,when the truck crossed the roadway and went off the north side of the road for an unknown reason and struck a power pole. Lane was ejected after impact with the pole.

Deputies were assisted on the scene by the Chickasaw Fire Department, St. Henry Squad and MCERV,

The crash remains under investigation.