Riley Brewer, left, of Anna, son of Ryan and Nicole Brewer, dives for a baby pig followed by Abraham Hoehne, 9, of Russia, son of Jeff and Maria Hoehne, during the pig and calf and sheep scramble at the Shelby County Fair on Friday, July 26.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News