125 Years

July 30, 1894

The Olympic Athletic Club, under the direction of Prof. P.J. Pttzlin, gave an excellent entertainment at the rink last night. The program ncluded boxing matches, fencing contests along with an exhibition of club swinging and juggling. The Professor’s students included John Gariety, Fred McSweeny, John Perry, Albert and Leo Wagner and Willie Hunter.

———

One of the great bicycle events of the season takes place in Lima. Fast riders from all over the area will be present. The Lima course is thought to be one of the fastest around.

———

One of the most disastrous fires in the history of Mercer County occurred in Celina last night. Two banks, a hotel, the post office and a dozen business houses were destroyed.

100 Years

July 30, 1919

The annual meeting of the directors of the Mull Woodworking Company was held yesterday. it is in a very flourishing condition. A.J. Hess was elected as a new director. The meeting was held in the offices of the company.

———

County surveyor Counts has made arrangements to acquire a large number of danger signs for drivers of automobiles. The only cost to our county will be the cost of erecting them.

75 Years

July 30, 1944

Sidney Superintendent of Schools, C.C. Crawford announced the staff is complete for the coming year. All the vacancies have been filled. The new teachers are Emma Schafer, H.G. Lull, Harriet Cummins, Amelia Schneeberger, Mary Bower, Evelyn Wright and Effie Aikman.

———

Health commissioner L.E. Traul announced that each citizen had to assist in establishing a clean county to prevent the spread if infantile paralysis. However, he noted to date the conty has no polio cases.

50 Years

July 30, 1969

Another honor has been given to Astronaut Neil Armstrong. The first man to step foot on the moon was given an award by the Ohio News Photographers group. Armstrong qualified for the award by award because the first thing he did when he stepped out of the lunar lander was to take a photograph.

———

Most Shelby County Board members believe the first two days of a fair indicate what the rest of the fair will be like. Paid gate admissions of 6,755 and for the first full day was nearly 500 more than last year. Treasurer Ernest Martin and assistant bookkeeper gave the report

25 Years

July 30, 1994

Champion bakers among the ladies were crowned yesterday. the winners were Doris Bornhorst (cake), Lisa Gehret (pie) , Kim Kaylor (yeast bread), Jane Bolton (cookies) and Andy Lane (quick bread).

———

A Botkins landmark has been relocated. Mr. Huber’s barn, built in 1904, was disassembled and moved to the Gene Topp property near New Bremen. The roof was adorned with the words, “J. Huber 1904” on it.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

