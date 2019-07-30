Big dogs, small dogs and more

Denton Homan, 17, of Botkins, son of Fred and Billie Homan, member of Botkins Livestock, won grand champion dairy steer at the Shelby County Fair. Holding his trophy is his sister Mae Homan, 8.

Olivia Monnin, 17, of Sidney, daughter of Deanna and Ben Monnin, member of Anna Livestock, won showman of showman – steer at the Shelby County Fair.

Zoi Longbrake, 13, of Anna, daughter of Dawn and Matt Longbrake, member of Paw Prints, won you and your dog/poster at the Shelby County Fair.

Blaine Simpson, 13, of Sidney, son of Lori Simpson, member of Paw Prints, won skillathon – dogs, high score award intermediate 12-14 at the Shelby County Fair.

Aubrey Baker, 15, of Minster, daughter of Jack and Annette Baker, member of Fort Loramie Livestock, won senior meat goat showmanship and overall meat goat showman of showman at the Shelby County Fair.

Kaylie Kipp, 14, of Anna, daughter of Kara and Jeremy Kipp, member of Anna Livestock, won intermediate skillathon and reserve grand champion boer/boer cross and breeding doe at the Shelby County Fair.

Lindsey Thornhill, 12, of Anna, daughter of Ron and Carin Thornhill, member of Dog Gone, won high points obedience and first place in pre novice obedience at the Shelby County Fair.

Lauren Thornhill, 15, of Anna, daughter of Ron and Carin Thornhill, member of Dog Gone, won dog showman of showman, novice B obedience and novice B rally, at the Shelby County Fair.

Lauren Thornhill, 15, of Anna, daughter of Ron and Carin Thornhill, member of Dog Gone, won sheep skillathon – senior, at the Shelby County Fair.

Addison Brewer, 17, of Anna, daughter of Nykole and Ryan Brewer, member of Shamrock Stitchers and Anna FFA, won outstanding dog exhibitor, you and your dog senior first place, senior dog poster first place and dog skillathon first place at the Shelby County Fair.