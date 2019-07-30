Champion steer, a robot and more

Levi Delaet, 13, of Russia, son of Chad and Ann Delaet, member of Russia Livestock, won outstanding of the day and state fair qualifier in small engines at the Shelby County Fair.

Grace Poeppelman, right, 12, of Russia, daughter of Renee Poeppelman, won showmanship – junior at the Shelby County Fair. With her is her father Jeff Poeppelman.

Troy Zimpfer, right, 14, of Anna, son of Ted and Molly Zimpfer, member of Anna Livestock, won showmanship – senior at the Shelby County Fair. With him is his sister Amber Zimpfer.

Evan Poeppelman, 17, of McCartyville, son of Tom and Laura Poeppelman, member of McCartyville Producers, won state qualifier and honorable mention in woodworking at the Shelby County Fair.

Hayden Huelskamp, right, 14, of Anna, son of Chad and Tonya Huelskamp, member of Anna Livestock, won reserve grand champion market steer at the Shelby County Fair. Holding the banner is his brother Riley Huelskamp, 18.

Emma Delaet, 18, of Russia, daughter of Chad and Ann Delaet, member of Russia Livestock, won outstanding of the day, best of class and state fair qualifier in scrapbooking at the Shelby County Fair.

Liliana Phillips, 13, of Sidney, daughter of Keith and Sonya Phillips, member of Successful 4-H, won best overall creative writing-junior, best short story-junior, outstanding of the day and state fair qualifier in diversity-The Source of Our Strength and Natural Resources – Why Trees Matter at the Shelby County Fair.

Amelia Phillips, 10, of Sidney, daughter of Keith and Sonya Phillips, member of Successful 4-H, won best of class STEM – engineer and food science, outstanding of the day and state fair qualifier robotics 1 w/EV3, science fun with kitchen chemistry, leadership: finding your voice, natural resources: beekeeping and foods: snack attack!. Dorothy Duncan award for Snack Attack! Shirley Johnson Award for let’s bake quick breads, best rymed poetry for creative writing at the Shelby County Fair.

Riley Barhorst, 13, of Maplewood, daughter of Chris and Amanda Barhorst, member of Intermediate skill-a-thon winner sheep at the Shelby County Fair.

Troy Zimpfer, right, 14, of Anna, son of Ted and Molly Zimpfer, member of Anna Livestock, won grand champion market steer at the Shelby County Fair. Holding the banner is his sister Amber Zimpfer, 16.