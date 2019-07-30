Helicopters transport 3 women after ATV crash

BOTKINS — Three people were transported by air ambulances to Miami Valley Hospital after being ejected during an all-terrain vehicle crash on Sidney Freyburg Road in Botkins on Saturday evening, July 27.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, Anna Elizabeth Platfoot, 25, 103 Meadow Drive, Apt. 2, Botkins, who was operating the ATV, is not yet awake, is intubated and in stable condition. Passengers Carla Jean Smith, 35, 05193 State Route 66, New Bremen, comes and goes neurologically, is in stable condition and may be moving from the intensive care unit; and Amy D. Belcher, 47, 17215 Sidney Freyburg Road, Botkins, is listed in fair condition.

Dispatch received the report of a four-wheeler crash at 9:37 p.m. Saturday. According to the crash report from the Sheriff’s Office, Platfoot was operating the ATV southbound near 17215 Sidney Freyburg Road when a dog ran out in front of the vehicle. Platfoot swerved to miss the dog and lost control of the ATV, causing it to roll multiple times. As a result of the crash, Platfoot, Smith and Belcher all were ejected from the ATV.

Platfoot and Smith were transported by CareFlight, and Belcher was taken by MedFlight to Miami Valley Hospital.

Anna, Botkins and Houston rescue squads, Botkins Fire and Police and Wapakoneta Fire Department also responded to the scene.

The crash is still under investigation by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

CareFlight prepares to transport one of the three women injured in a four-wheeler crash in the 17000 block of Sidney Freyburg Road at 9:37 p.m. Saturday, July 27. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/07/web1_air.jpg CareFlight prepares to transport one of the three women injured in a four-wheeler crash in the 17000 block of Sidney Freyburg Road at 9:37 p.m. Saturday, July 27. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

By Sheryl Roadcap sroadcap@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4823.

