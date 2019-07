Dominique Christman, of Sidney, makes a donation Saturday, July 27 to The New Animal Shelter Shower. A drawing for prizes was held later in the day. Proceeds will go to caring for the animals.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/07/web1_SDN080119SCARF-1.jpg Dominique Christman, of Sidney, makes a donation Saturday, July 27 to The New Animal Shelter Shower. A drawing for prizes was held later in the day. Proceeds will go to caring for the animals. Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News