July 31, 1894

A special meeting of the Valley City Cycling Club will be held this evening to make arrangements for the races tomorrow at Lima. In attendance will be John S. Johnson, who holds the world’s record for a mile. It is said he rode a mile in one minute.

In the 25 mile race at Toledo on Saturday, Roy Redinbo of this county won sixth place and was given a $125 bicycle as a prize. W.S Furman also entered the race, but he had a flat tire at 20 miles and had to retire.

100 Years

July 31, 1919

Two questionable ordinances were defeated by the Sidney City council in their recent meeting. One would have required people residing outside of Sidney to obtain city water from the Waterworks. The other would have permitted those outside the city to use the city sewer system.

Some local folks believe they can manufacture their own liquor in their home and consume that. The Internal Revenue Bureau begs to disagree. Those caught will be prosecuted.

75 Years

July 31, 1944

There are new officers at Peoples Federal Savings and Loan. Joseph B. Cook will be first vice-president and Harry Faulkner will be second vice-president. The new officers were needed because of the recent deaths of Charles Nessler and Howard Amos.

Two Sidney businessmen are headed to Washington on a special mission. Frank Fields and T.G. Logan, representing the Sidney Machine Tool Company, have been invited to attend a demonstration of a new landing craft developed by the Incentive Division of the Navy.

50 Years

July 31, 1969

This year’s version of the Shelby County Fair has new royalty. Pretty, poised Cheryl Borchers and Jolly John Kaylor were chosen queen and king. Cheryl is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Albert Borchers and John is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Kaylor. The fair has reached the half way point.

Mr. and Mrs. Wilmer Francis of Russia will be making a special trip to Mexico City. Wilmer won a Chevrolet sales promotional contest. He owns Francis Brothers Chevrolet in Russia. His dealership won first place out of 130 dealerships for the highest percentage of sales increase.

25 Years

July 31, 1994

The Anna United Methodist Church is sending a mission team to Cincinnati to help in some of its challenging areas. Leaving from Anna will be Randy and Jill Boyd, Robyn and Dave Koppin, Bob and Caryll Anderson, Ron Egbert and the Bakers- Deb, Dennis, Chad and April.

Amos Press is launching a new magazine. The announcement was made by president Bruce Boyd. It is called “Money Card Collector.” The first edition will be 60 pages. The money card product is pre-paid telephone cards. Boyd stated, “I year ago, we had never even heard of this product. Now we are launching a magazine concerning the trading of the items.”

The Campbell Soup Company is closing its Sidney plant. Ramon noodles were made there. About 100 employees will lose their jobs.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

