Tyler Bradley, 3, the son a Tiffany and Cody, of Sidney, makes a shirt on Saturday. Walmart put on a kids back to school again event from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. Kids lined up to tie-dye shirts and get slime kits. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/07/web1_IMG_1005.jpg Tyler Bradley, 3, the son a Tiffany and Cody, of Sidney, makes a shirt on Saturday. Walmart put on a kids back to school again event from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. Kids lined up to tie-dye shirts and get slime kits. Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News