Junior Fair exhibitors compete in dog show

SIDNEY – The 2019 Junior Fair Dog Show took place at the Shelby County Fair on Saturday.

Contestants and their dogs competed in two major categories: obedience and showmanship. Obedience was judged based on the handler and their dog’s response to instruction. Showmanship was based on the handler’s ability to present their dog.

A rally obedience competition was held as well, different from normal obedience in that handlers take their dogs around a predetermined course marked with instructions on signs.

A few other contests were held, like the Dog Poster Contest and the You and Your Dog contest. Winners were decided for each competition and overall winners of the obedience and showmanship categories were recognized with one contestant also receiving the Outstanding Dog Exhibitor award for the handler with the best score in both obedience and showmanship, along with the best poster.

The courses for the show were set up in two areas, one for rally obedience and one for normal obedience. Contestants took their dogs through the courses one at a time, attended by judges.

Each course was set up with official dog show gates and mats, something that the show has recently acquired. This is part of a series of improvements the dog show has been able to make over the years, going from a homemade course to a real, professional quality course.

Lots of contestants showed up for the Junior Fair Dog Show, bringing dogs of all breeds to compete in the various events. Many of the contestants prepare for months ahead of time, working on a weekly basis with their advisers and organizations like the Paw Prints 4-H Club.

Contestants were broken down into divisions based on their experience and skill level and competed amongst each other for numerous awards.

The dog show was made possible by contributions from Ann Hoying Ahrns, Best Friends Pet Grooming, the Bowersock Family, Dog Gone 4-H Club, Gary and Susie Bertsch, Happy Tails Pet Grooming, the Ralph Pulfer Memorial, Schafer Oil Company, Shanda Ashbrook, the Shelby County Democratic Party, Paw Prints 4-H Club, the Pence Family and Tri-County Veterinary Services.

The 2019 Junior Fair Board Dog Committee included Liz Michael, Aubrey Hoying, Maddie Jeffries, Katelynn Garber and Emma Michael.

The judges presiding over the event were Crystal Pennewitt and Jim Ehrman.

The event was held in memory of Maxine Allen, a Shelby County 4-H adviser for 67 years and leader of the Paw Prints 4-H Club.

Alexandrea Scheele, daughter of Ryan and Samantha Schmidt, of Anna, and Greggory Scheele, of Anna, competes with her dog Moose, a chocolate lab. Derek Madden stands in front of his dog Oreo as judge Crystal Pennewitt walks up to Oreo. Derek, 13, is the son of Doug and Marcia, of Anna. Kierstyn Oberdorf in the Beginner B talks to her dog Angel before they go to be judged. Kierstyn is the daughter of Brian and Christine Helman, of Sidney, and Larry Oberdorf, of Rossford. Alexandrea Scheele, daughter of Ryan and Samantha Schmidt, of Anna, and Greggory Scheele, of Anna, was winner of Beginner Novice A group. She got her trophy from Aubrey Hoying, 16, daughter of Amy and Greg Hoying, of Anna. Aubrey is part of the Junior Fair Dog Committee.

By Ethan Young For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a summer intern with the Sidney Daily News.

