Ice cream social set for Aug. 4

BOTKINS — Botkins Historical Society will host an ice cream social and open house on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. The event will be held at the Shelby House Museum 403 W. State St., Botkins.

There will be free ice cream and drinks. A bounce house will be on site for kids.

Visitors will be able to see all the renovations that have been completed over the last three years. Interior renovations completed over the last year include all painting and patching of nearly all walls and ceilings, paint all trim and doors, remove, repair and repaint all building windows, refinish all cabinets and new slate countertops.

An attendance drawing: will be held.

Anyone who signs up or renews a membership to the Botkins Historical Society will be entered into a drawing to win a $500 gift card to the Inn Between. Everyone listed on the membership and present at the ice cream social gets an entry. So a family with two adults and four kids could get up to 6 entries. Pricing for single memberships is $10, couples are $20 and families are $25 (family includes up to two married adults and kids living at home up to 18 yeear old). Must sign up during the ice cream social. Memberships purchased/renewed at the social will be good through the year 2020.

Both drawings will be held at approximately 4 p.m. You will not need to be present at the drawing to win but you do need to be present between 2 and 4 p.m. at the ice cream socialto sign up.

The Shelby County mobile historical museum will be on site.