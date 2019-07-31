Breeding Rabbit Show winners

Californian Buck Senior

First: Madison Pleiman

Second: Madison Kipp

Third: Austin Pleiman

Fourth: Emily Holt

Fifth: Carter

Californian Doe Senior

First: Coleman Martin

Second: Austin Pleiman

Third: Emily Holt

Fourth: Madelaine Martin

Fifth: Madison Kipp

Californian Buck Intermediate

First: Madison Pleiman

Second: Emily Holt

Californian Doe Intermediate

First: Emily Holt

Second: Madison Pleiman

Claifornian Buck Junior

First: Austin Pleiman

Second: Emily Holt

Third: Karli Hiler

Fourth: Madison Pleiman

Fifth: Coleman Martin

Californian Doe Junior

First: Austin Pleiman

Second: Coleman Martin

Third: Emily Holt

Fourth: Madison Pleiman

Fifth: Karli Hiler

Californian Best of Breed – Austin Pleiman

Californian Best of Breed Opposite – Austin Pleiman

New Zealand Buck Senior

First: Noah Aufderhaar

Second: Lindsay McEldowney

Third: Cynthia Davidson

Fourth: Joshua Madden

Fifth: Chelsea McEldowney

New Zealand Doe Senior

First: Lindsay McEldowney

Second: Emily Holt

Third: Joshua Madden

Fourth: Madison Kipp

Fifth: Derek Madden

New Zealand Buck Intermediate

First: Emily Holt

Second: Cortney Copeland

New Zealand Doe Intermediate:

First: Cortney Copeland

New Zealand Buck Junior

First: Cortney Copeland

Second: Joshua Madden

Third: Derek Madden

Fourth: Evan Michael

Fifth: Samantha Martin

New Zealand Doe Junior

First: Cortney Copeland

Second: Emily Holt

Third: Derek Madden

Fourth: Emma Michael

Fifth: Evan Michael

New Zealand Best of Breed – Noah Aufderhaar

New Zealand Best of Breed Opposite – Cortney Copeland

Florida White Doe Junior

First: Alena Swearingen

Mini Lop Buck Junior

First: Cortney Copeland

Second: Keith Fisher

Third: Korey Grigsby

Fourth: Alena Swearigen

Mini Lop Doe Junior

First: Cortney Copeland

Mini Lop Best of Breed – Cortney Copeland

Mini Rex Buck Senior

First: Cortney Copeland

Second: Cameron Ha

Third: Ashlee Hess

Fourth: Keith Fisher

Fifth: Korey Grigsby

Mini Rex Doe Senior

First: Cortney Copeland

Second: Christopher Ha

Third: Ashlee Hess

Fourth: Keith Fisher

Fifth: Korey Grigsby

Mini Rex Buck Junior

First: Courtney Copeland

Mini Rex Doe Junior

First: Christopher Ha

Second: Corteny Copeland

Mini Rex Best of Breed – Christopher Ha

Netherland Dwarf Doe Senior

First: Cortney Copeland

Second: Cynthia Davidson

Third: Madelaine Martin

Netherland Dwarf Best of Breed – Cortney Copeland

Mixed Breed Buck Senior

First:Noah Aufderhaar

Second: Samantha Martin

Mixed Breed Doe Senior

First:Samantha Martin

Second: Noah Aufderhaar

Third: Dakota Slife

Fourth: Dakota Slife

Mixed Breed Buck Junior

First:Madelaine Martin

Mixed Breed Best of Mixed – Maddie Martin

Cavy Boar

First:Cameron Ha

Second: Morgan Wemmer

Third: Christopher Ha

Fourth: Derek Madden

Fifth: Joshua Madden

Cavy Sow

First: Madison Pleiman

Second: Madison Pleiman

Third: Elizabeth Pollock

Fourth: Christopher Ha

Fifth: Cameron Ha

Cavy Best of Class – Cameron Ha