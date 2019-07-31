Breeding Rabbit Show winners

Californian Buck Senior
First: Madison Pleiman
Second: Madison Kipp
Third: Austin Pleiman
Fourth: Emily Holt
Fifth: Carter
Californian Doe Senior
First: Coleman Martin
Second: Austin Pleiman
Third: Emily Holt
Fourth: Madelaine Martin
Fifth: Madison Kipp
Californian Buck Intermediate
First: Madison Pleiman
Second: Emily Holt
Californian Doe Intermediate
First: Emily Holt
Second: Madison Pleiman
Claifornian Buck Junior
First: Austin Pleiman
Second: Emily Holt
Third: Karli Hiler
Fourth: Madison Pleiman
Fifth: Coleman Martin
Californian Doe Junior
First: Austin Pleiman
Second: Coleman Martin
Third: Emily Holt
Fourth: Madison Pleiman
Fifth: Karli Hiler
Californian Best of Breed – Austin Pleiman
Californian Best of Breed Opposite – Austin Pleiman
New Zealand Buck Senior
First: Noah Aufderhaar
Second: Lindsay McEldowney
Third: Cynthia Davidson
Fourth: Joshua Madden
Fifth: Chelsea McEldowney
New Zealand Doe Senior
First: Lindsay McEldowney
Second: Emily Holt
Third: Joshua Madden
Fourth: Madison Kipp
Fifth: Derek Madden
New Zealand Buck Intermediate
First: Emily Holt
Second: Cortney Copeland
New Zealand Doe Intermediate:
First: Cortney Copeland
New Zealand Buck Junior
First: Cortney Copeland
Second: Joshua Madden
Third: Derek Madden
Fourth: Evan Michael
Fifth: Samantha Martin
New Zealand Doe Junior
First: Cortney Copeland
Second: Emily Holt
Third: Derek Madden
Fourth: Emma Michael
Fifth: Evan Michael
New Zealand Best of Breed – Noah Aufderhaar
New Zealand Best of Breed Opposite – Cortney Copeland
Florida White Doe Junior
First: Alena Swearingen
Mini Lop Buck Junior
First: Cortney Copeland
Second: Keith Fisher
Third: Korey Grigsby
Fourth: Alena Swearigen
Mini Lop Doe Junior
First: Cortney Copeland
Mini Lop Best of Breed – Cortney Copeland
Mini Rex Buck Senior
First: Cortney Copeland
Second: Cameron Ha
Third: Ashlee Hess
Fourth: Keith Fisher
Fifth: Korey Grigsby
Mini Rex Doe Senior
First: Cortney Copeland
Second: Christopher Ha
Third: Ashlee Hess
Fourth: Keith Fisher
Fifth: Korey Grigsby
Mini Rex Buck Junior
First: Courtney Copeland
Mini Rex Doe Junior
First: Christopher Ha
Second: Corteny Copeland
Mini Rex Best of Breed – Christopher Ha
Netherland Dwarf Doe Senior
First: Cortney Copeland
Second: Cynthia Davidson
Third: Madelaine Martin
Netherland Dwarf Best of Breed – Cortney Copeland
Mixed Breed Buck Senior
First:Noah Aufderhaar
Second: Samantha Martin
Mixed Breed Doe Senior
First:Samantha Martin
Second: Noah Aufderhaar
Third: Dakota Slife
Fourth: Dakota Slife
Mixed Breed Buck Junior
First:Madelaine Martin
Mixed Breed Best of Mixed – Maddie Martin
Cavy Boar
First:Cameron Ha
Second: Morgan Wemmer
Third: Christopher Ha
Fourth: Derek Madden
Fifth: Joshua Madden
Cavy Sow
First: Madison Pleiman
Second: Madison Pleiman
Third: Elizabeth Pollock
Fourth: Christopher Ha
Fifth: Cameron Ha
Cavy Best of Class – Cameron Ha