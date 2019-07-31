Market Rabbit Show winners

Meat Pen of Rabbits – Orange
Class 1
First: Alex Poeppelman
Second: Sophia Aufderhaar
Third: Olivia Cook
Fourth: Lillie Heitkamp
Fifth: Joel Keiser
Class 2
First: Finley Magoto
Second: Mackenzie Holthaus
Third: Olivia Cook
Fourth: Lillie Heitkamp
Fifth: Joel Keiser
Class 3
First: Darren Kunk
Second: Nora Hand
Third: Madeline McEldowney
Fourth: Eliza Fullenkamp
Fifth: Sophia York
Class 4
First: Dalton Shank
Second: Clayton Edwards
Third: Joshua Madden
Fourth: Waytt Poeppelman
Fifth: Grace Homan
Class 5
First: Abigail McEldowney
Second: Nathan Kunk
Third: Marlie McClain
Fourth: Landin Caudill
Fifth: William Hand
Class 6
First: Samantha Martin
Second: Dakota Slife
Third: Jacob Poeppelman
Fourth: Cythia Davidson
Fifth: Chelsea McEldowney
Class 7
First: Carissa Fast
Second: Ethan Freytag
Third: Kelsi Hiler
Fourth: Camryn Wilson
Fifth: Becca Selanders
Class 8
First: Zachary Ambos
Second: Dylan Shaffer
Third: Emily Lessing
Fourth: Madison Kipp
Fifth: Kavin Wiley
Class 9
First: Cassidy Barr
Second: Dylan Shaffer
Third: Aubrey Hoying
Fourth: Lincoln Heath
Fifth: Lillian Aufderhaar
Class 10
First: Emily Holt
Second: Holly Huelskamp
Third: Caden Cantwil
Fourth: Alexis Koverman
Fifth: Madelaine
Class 11
First: Jessica Batton
Second: Jenna Batton
Third: Myles Platfoot
Fourth: Karli Hiler
Fifth: Noah Barr
Class 12
First: Michaela Ambos
Second: Madison Pleiman
Third: Caleb Pukett
Fourth: Emma Freytag
Fifth: Aaron Maddy
Class 13
First: Austin Pleiman
Second: Ethan Funk
Third: Lindsay McEldowney
Fourth: Sean Bornhorst
Fifth: Sophia Rowles
Meat Pen of Rabbits – Green
Class 1
First: Joshua Madden
Second: Samantha Martin
Third: Nora Hand
Fourth: Wyatt Poeppelman
Fifth: Grace Weigandt
Class 2
First: Chloe Weigandt
Second: William Hand
Third: Finley Magoto
Fourth: Dakota Slife
Fifth: Clayton Edwards
Class 3
First: Logan Auferhaar
Second: Madeline McEldowney
Third: Justin Kunk
Fourth: Cassidy Barr
Fifth: Camryn Wilson
Class 4
First: Emily Lessing
Second: Marlie McClain
Third: Kaylie Kipp
Fourth: Emma Freytag
Fifth: Myles Platfoot
Class 5
First: Michaela Ambos
Second: Jacob Poeppelman
Third: Lincoln Heath
Fourth: Emily Holt
Fifth: Olivia Fey
Class 6
First: Cynthia Davidson
Second: Dylan Shaffer
Third: Jake Kipp
Fourth: Jenna Batton
Fifth: Alyssa Poeppelman
Class 7
First: Jake Siegel
Second: Chelsea McEldowney
Third: Jessica Batton
Fourth: Emma Freytag
Fifth: Madelaine Martin
Class 8
First: Madison Pleiman
Second: Carissa Fast
Third: Madison Kipp
Fourth: Zachary Ambos
Fifth: Madelaine Martin
Single Fryer – Pink
Class 1
First: Lillie Heitkamp
Second: Faith York
Third: Joel Keiser
Fourth: Sophia York
Fifth: Sophia Aufderhaar
Class 2
First: Alex Poeppelman Alex
Second: Maih Huelskamp
Third: Madeline McEldowney
Fourth: Emma Poeppelman
Fifth: Sophia Aufderhaar
Class 3
First: Logan Aufderhaar
Second: Evangeline Wethington
Third: Grace Weigandt
Fourth: Addison Weigandt
Fifth: Sayer Magoto
Class 4
First: Grace Homan
Second: Nathan Kunk
Third: Finley Magoto
Fourth: Alyssa Poeppelman
Fifth: Jacob Poeppelman
Class 5
First: Hanna Heitkamp
Second: Wyatt Poeppelman
Third: Samantha Martin
Fourth: Trevor Sosby
Fifth: Abigail McEldowney
Class 6
First: Cynthia Davidson
Second: Zachary Ambos
Third: Ethan Freytag
Fourth: Katelynn Garber
Fifth: Olivia Frey
Class 7
First: Justin Pollock
Second: Camryn Wilson
Third: Katie Sosby
Fourth: Chelsea McEldowney
Fifth: Derek Meyer
Class 8
First: Luke Homan
Second: Coleman Martin
Third: Kaylie Kipp
Fourth: Mackenzie Holthaus
Fifth: Myles Platfoot
Class 9
First: Grady Cramer
Second: Lillian Aufderhaar
Third: Alexis Koverman
Fourth: Caden Cantwil
Fifth: Liza Barhorst
Class 10
First: Jenna Batton
Second: Carissa Fast
Third: Evan Michael
Fourth: Nate Eichelberger
Fifth: Noah Barr
Class 11
First: Kavin Wiley
Second: Derek Madden
Third: Garret Maddy
Fourth: Becca Selanders
Fifth: Jameson Huelskamp
Class 12
First: Jessica Batton
Second: Michaela Ambos
Third: Cody Selanders
Fourth: Aubrey Hoying
Fifth: Lincoln Heath
Class 13
First: Austin Pleiman
Second: Emma Freytag
Third: Lindsay McEldowney
Fourth: Sean Bornhorst
Fifth: Landin Caudill
Grand Pen – Austin Pleiman
Reserve Pen – Jacob Seigle
Grand Fryer – Austin Pleiman
Reserve Fryer – Jenna Batton