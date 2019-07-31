Posted on by

Market Rabbit Show winners


Meat Pen of Rabbits – Orange

Class 1

First: Alex Poeppelman

Second: Sophia Aufderhaar

Third: Olivia Cook

Fourth: Lillie Heitkamp

Fifth: Joel Keiser

Class 2

First: Finley Magoto

Second: Mackenzie Holthaus

Third: Olivia Cook

Fourth: Lillie Heitkamp

Fifth: Joel Keiser

Class 3

First: Darren Kunk

Second: Nora Hand

Third: Madeline McEldowney

Fourth: Eliza Fullenkamp

Fifth: Sophia York

Class 4

First: Dalton Shank

Second: Clayton Edwards

Third: Joshua Madden

Fourth: Waytt Poeppelman

Fifth: Grace Homan

Class 5

First: Abigail McEldowney

Second: Nathan Kunk

Third: Marlie McClain

Fourth: Landin Caudill

Fifth: William Hand

Class 6

First: Samantha Martin

Second: Dakota Slife

Third: Jacob Poeppelman

Fourth: Cythia Davidson

Fifth: Chelsea McEldowney

Class 7

First: Carissa Fast

Second: Ethan Freytag

Third: Kelsi Hiler

Fourth: Camryn Wilson

Fifth: Becca Selanders

Class 8

First: Zachary Ambos

Second: Dylan Shaffer

Third: Emily Lessing

Fourth: Madison Kipp

Fifth: Kavin Wiley

Class 9

First: Cassidy Barr

Second: Dylan Shaffer

Third: Aubrey Hoying

Fourth: Lincoln Heath

Fifth: Lillian Aufderhaar

Class 10

First: Emily Holt

Second: Holly Huelskamp

Third: Caden Cantwil

Fourth: Alexis Koverman

Fifth: Madelaine

Class 11

First: Jessica Batton

Second: Jenna Batton

Third: Myles Platfoot

Fourth: Karli Hiler

Fifth: Noah Barr

Class 12

First: Michaela Ambos

Second: Madison Pleiman

Third: Caleb Pukett

Fourth: Emma Freytag

Fifth: Aaron Maddy

Class 13

First: Austin Pleiman

Second: Ethan Funk

Third: Lindsay McEldowney

Fourth: Sean Bornhorst

Fifth: Sophia Rowles

Meat Pen of Rabbits – Green

Class 1

First: Joshua Madden

Second: Samantha Martin

Third: Nora Hand

Fourth: Wyatt Poeppelman

Fifth: Grace Weigandt

Class 2

First: Chloe Weigandt

Second: William Hand

Third: Finley Magoto

Fourth: Dakota Slife

Fifth: Clayton Edwards

Class 3

First: Logan Auferhaar

Second: Madeline McEldowney

Third: Justin Kunk

Fourth: Cassidy Barr

Fifth: Camryn Wilson

Class 4

First: Emily Lessing

Second: Marlie McClain

Third: Kaylie Kipp

Fourth: Emma Freytag

Fifth: Myles Platfoot

Class 5

First: Michaela Ambos

Second: Jacob Poeppelman

Third: Lincoln Heath

Fourth: Emily Holt

Fifth: Olivia Fey

Class 6

First: Cynthia Davidson

Second: Dylan Shaffer

Third: Jake Kipp

Fourth: Jenna Batton

Fifth: Alyssa Poeppelman

Class 7

First: Jake Siegel

Second: Chelsea McEldowney

Third: Jessica Batton

Fourth: Emma Freytag

Fifth: Madelaine Martin

Class 8

First: Madison Pleiman

Second: Carissa Fast

Third: Madison Kipp

Fourth: Zachary Ambos

Fifth: Madelaine Martin

Single Fryer – Pink

Class 1

First: Lillie Heitkamp

Second: Faith York

Third: Joel Keiser

Fourth: Sophia York

Fifth: Sophia Aufderhaar

Class 2

First: Alex Poeppelman Alex

Second: Maih Huelskamp

Third: Madeline McEldowney

Fourth: Emma Poeppelman

Fifth: Sophia Aufderhaar

Class 3

First: Logan Aufderhaar

Second: Evangeline Wethington

Third: Grace Weigandt

Fourth: Addison Weigandt

Fifth: Sayer Magoto

Class 4

First: Grace Homan

Second: Nathan Kunk

Third: Finley Magoto

Fourth: Alyssa Poeppelman

Fifth: Jacob Poeppelman

Class 5

First: Hanna Heitkamp

Second: Wyatt Poeppelman

Third: Samantha Martin

Fourth: Trevor Sosby

Fifth: Abigail McEldowney

Class 6

First: Cynthia Davidson

Second: Zachary Ambos

Third: Ethan Freytag

Fourth: Katelynn Garber

Fifth: Olivia Frey

Class 7

First: Justin Pollock

Second: Camryn Wilson

Third: Katie Sosby

Fourth: Chelsea McEldowney

Fifth: Derek Meyer

Class 8

First: Luke Homan

Second: Coleman Martin

Third: Kaylie Kipp

Fourth: Mackenzie Holthaus

Fifth: Myles Platfoot

Class 9

First: Grady Cramer

Second: Lillian Aufderhaar

Third: Alexis Koverman

Fourth: Caden Cantwil

Fifth: Liza Barhorst

Class 10

First: Jenna Batton

Second: Carissa Fast

Third: Evan Michael

Fourth: Nate Eichelberger

Fifth: Noah Barr

Class 11

First: Kavin Wiley

Second: Derek Madden

Third: Garret Maddy

Fourth: Becca Selanders

Fifth: Jameson Huelskamp

Class 12

First: Jessica Batton

Second: Michaela Ambos

Third: Cody Selanders

Fourth: Aubrey Hoying

Fifth: Lincoln Heath

Class 13

First: Austin Pleiman

Second: Emma Freytag

Third: Lindsay McEldowney

Fourth: Sean Bornhorst

Fifth: Landin Caudill

Grand Pen – Austin Pleiman

Reserve Pen – Jacob Seigle

Grand Fryer – Austin Pleiman

Reserve Fryer – Jenna Batton