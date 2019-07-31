Posted on by

Speed Horse Show winners


Key Hole 8-12:

First: Presley Reese

Second: Dane Reese

Third: Aubrey Swob

Fourth: Kendall Reese

Fifth: TJ Reese

Key Hole 13-15

First: Kaitlyn Wells

Second: Daisy Barker

Third: Ivy Waldroop

Fourth: Camdyn Reese

Fifth: Sadphire Henry

Key Hole 16-18

First: Jerron Reese

Second: Caroline Frieders

Third: Austin Fry

Key Hole Championship (All Ages)

Grand Champion: Kaitlyn Wells

Reserve Grand Champion: Daisy Barker

Pole Bending (8-12)

First: Jayden Doseck

Second: Dane Reese

Third: Presley Reese

Fourth: Taylor Nelson

Fifth: TJ Reese

Pole Bending (13-15)

First: Laci Hutchinson

Second: Camdyn Reese

Third: Ivy Waldroop

Fourth: Daisy Barker

Fifth: Simiana Nelson

Pole Bending (16-18)

First: Jerron Reese

Second: Caroline Frieders

Pole Bending Championship

Grand Champion: Jerron Reese

Reserve Grand Champion: Laci Hutchinson

Stakes (8-12)

First: Aubrey Swob

Second: Jayden Doseck

Third: Dane Reese

Fourth: Presley Reese

Fifth: Kendall Reese

Stakes (13-15)

First: Kaitlyn Wells

Second: Laci Hutchinson

Third: Daisy Barker

Fourth: Ivy Waldroop

Fifth: Sadphire Henry

Stakes (16-18)

First: Alexia Graves

Second: Jerron Reese

Third: Austin Fry

Stakes Championship (All Ages)

Grand Champion: Kaitlyn Wells

Reserve Grand Champion: Jerron Reese

Clover Leaf Barrels (8-12)

First: Dane Reese

Second: Jayden Doseck

Third: Presley Reese

Fourth: Aubrey Swob

Fifth: Kendall Reese

Clover Leaf Barrels (13-15)

First: Kaitlyn Wells

Second: Daisy Barker

Third: Camdyn Reese

Fourth: Ivy Waldroop

Fifth: Laci Hutchinson

Clover Leaf Barrels (16-18)

First: Alexia Graves

Second: Jerron Reese

Third: Caroline Frieders

Clover Leaf Barrels Championship (All Ages)

Grand Champion: Kaitlyn Wells

Reserve Grand Champion: Alexia Graves