Speed Horse Show winners

Key Hole 8-12:
First: Presley Reese
Second: Dane Reese
Third: Aubrey Swob
Fourth: Kendall Reese
Fifth: TJ Reese
Key Hole 13-15
First: Kaitlyn Wells
Second: Daisy Barker
Third: Ivy Waldroop
Fourth: Camdyn Reese
Fifth: Sadphire Henry
Key Hole 16-18
First: Jerron Reese
Second: Caroline Frieders
Third: Austin Fry
Key Hole Championship (All Ages)
Grand Champion: Kaitlyn Wells
Reserve Grand Champion: Daisy Barker
Pole Bending (8-12)
First: Jayden Doseck
Second: Dane Reese
Third: Presley Reese
Fourth: Taylor Nelson
Fifth: TJ Reese
Pole Bending (13-15)
First: Laci Hutchinson
Second: Camdyn Reese
Third: Ivy Waldroop
Fourth: Daisy Barker
Fifth: Simiana Nelson
Pole Bending (16-18)
First: Jerron Reese
Second: Caroline Frieders
Pole Bending Championship
Grand Champion: Jerron Reese
Reserve Grand Champion: Laci Hutchinson
Stakes (8-12)
First: Aubrey Swob
Second: Jayden Doseck
Third: Dane Reese
Fourth: Presley Reese
Fifth: Kendall Reese
Stakes (13-15)
First: Kaitlyn Wells
Second: Laci Hutchinson
Third: Daisy Barker
Fourth: Ivy Waldroop
Fifth: Sadphire Henry
Stakes (16-18)
First: Alexia Graves
Second: Jerron Reese
Third: Austin Fry
Stakes Championship (All Ages)
Grand Champion: Kaitlyn Wells
Reserve Grand Champion: Jerron Reese
Clover Leaf Barrels (8-12)
First: Dane Reese
Second: Jayden Doseck
Third: Presley Reese
Fourth: Aubrey Swob
Fifth: Kendall Reese
Clover Leaf Barrels (13-15)
First: Kaitlyn Wells
Second: Daisy Barker
Third: Camdyn Reese
Fourth: Ivy Waldroop
Fifth: Laci Hutchinson
Clover Leaf Barrels (16-18)
First: Alexia Graves
Second: Jerron Reese
Third: Caroline Frieders
Clover Leaf Barrels Championship (All Ages)
Grand Champion: Kaitlyn Wells
Reserve Grand Champion: Alexia Graves