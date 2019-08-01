125 years

Thursday, August 1, 1894

At a special meeting of council last night an ordinance was passed, fixing the rates of taxation in Sidney for the year 1894. Levies are as follows: sinking fund, one mill; interest fund, five mills; corporation expense, half-mill; light fund, 2.7 mills; street fund, 1.3 mills; water works, .3 mill; fire department, 1.5 mills; library, .3 mill; sanitary fund, .2 mill. Total of 12.8 mills is a decrease of .8 mill.

———

W.S. Furman won the two-mile handicap race at the bicycle races at Lima yesterday and received as a prize a Tribune racing wheel valued at $150. He had a handicap of 340 yards. His time was four minutes and 32 seconds.

100 years ago

Thursday, August 1, 1919

The many friends in this city of Miss Frances Goode will be pleased to learn that she is expected to land in Philadelphia on Friday. She has been a Y.M.C.A. worker overseas since last November.

———

Following the meeting of county prosecutors held in Columbus this week, Prosecuting Attorney Robert Marshall said today that he plans to investigate conditions here of alleged profiteering in the sale of food. He is determined to find out why prices are continually advancing.

75 years ago

Thursday, August 1, 1944

Residents in the vicinity of Sidney during the past several weeks have had an opportunity to see in operation one of the relatively new developments for the salvaging of cement and other types of hard surface highways, in the “hot mix” plant that has been in production at the Sidney Washed Sand and Gravel Co., northeast of the city. The plant is owned and operated by Max Zeller, of Columbus, who has the contract for improvement of highway 25 north of Anna.

———

Fire completely destroyed the large barn on the Children’s Home farm southeast of Sidney Sunday afternoon. Most of the farming equipment for the home was also lost in the blaze, although 15 cows, a bull and two horses were led to safety.

50 years ago

Thursday, August 1, 1969

The First National Exchange Bank, north side of the public square, will observe Friday the 70th anniversary of its chartering as a national bank. At their initial meeting on July 26, 1899, the shareholders named the following directors: W.H. Wagner, Charles Timeus, R.H. Trego, W.T. Amos, C.R. Benjamin, Peter Goffena, W.M. Kingseed, Philip Sheets Sr., J.E. Russell, Ed. J. Wagner, I.H. Thedieck, H.T. Mathers, A.J. Hess, and L.M. Studevant.

25 years ago

Thursday, August 1, 1994

Kristen Whitt and Josh Clark put on their best smiles after being named Little Miss and Little Mr. Shelby County Fair Saturday afternoon. Whitt is the daughter of Todd and Carla whit, while Clark is the son of Bill and Mitzi Clark.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/08/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org