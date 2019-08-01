Isabella Brown, 14, of Sidney, daughter of Terry and Shanna Heath, competes in the Ninja Warrior Competition at the Shelby County Fair.

Simon Bensman, left, of Anna, son of James and Tori Bensman, chases down a chicken during the pig and calf and sheep scramble at the Shelby County Fair on Friday, July 26.

Braxton Roberts, 7, of Jackson Center, son of Dan and Shannon Roberts, carries a chicken he caught during the pig and calf and sheep scramble at the Shelby County Fair on Friday, July 26.

Jame Tuente, 8, of Anna, son of Jesse Tuente and Jesse Langenkamp Tuente, captures a pig during the pig and calf and sheep scramble at the Shelby County Fair on Friday, July 26.

Grace Homan, 18, of Botkins, daughter of Billie and Fred Homan, shown here showing a hog in the showman of showman competition went on to win showman of showman at the Shelby County Fair on Saturday, July 27.

Aubrey Baker, 15, of Fort Loramie, daughter of Jack and Annette Baker, shows a hog during the showman of showman competition at the Shelby County Fair on Saturday, July 27.

Aubrey Baker, 15, of Fort Loramie, daughter of Jack and Annette Baker, shows a sheep during the showman of showman competition at the Shelby County Fair on Saturday, July 27.

Aubrey Baker, 15, of Fort Loramie, daughter of Jack and Annette Baker, shows a dairy heifer during the showman of showman competition at the Shelby County Fair on Saturday, July 27.

Aubrey Baker, 15, of Fort Loramie, daughter of Jack and Annette Baker, shows a market steer during the showman of showman competition at the Shelby County Fair on Saturday, July 27.

Chris Hughes, left, watches as his daughter, Elaina Hughes, 2, both of Sidney, has her dart bounce off a balloon held by Skye Kennedy, of Sweetwater, at the Bus 3 Balloon carnival game at the Shelby County Fair on Saturday, July 27. Elaina is also the daughter of Katlynn Blankenship.

Preston Serr, 11, of Jackson Center, son of Garrett and Meghan Serr, member of Progressive Livestock 4-H Club, won junior skillathon at the Shelby County Fair.

Riding the Himalaya are, cousins, left to right, serenity Francis, of Pittsburgh, 4, daughter of Jarrett and Lakeisha Francis, Brady Falkner, 9, of Horatio, son of Morgan Bannon and Ernie Falkner, and Hannah Asbury, 16, of DeGraff, daughter of Jill Daniels and Rick Asbury, at the Shelby County Fair on Thursday, July 25.