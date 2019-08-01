2019 United Way Campaign leaders announced

SIDNEY — Dean Weinert, Shelby County United Way 2019 Campaign chair, has announced the volunteer team to lead the 62nd United Way fall campaign. The theme this year is “Unite for Change” with a goal of $1,340,000. Weinert, Suzanne Cline, Large Manufacturing Division Leader, and Scott Barr, president of the Shelby County United Way, have started the process of making CEO visits to Shelby County companies. Weinert has many returning division leaders for this year’s campaign.

Weinert is president of Mutual Federal, where he has served for nearly 10 years. He has been active in numerous community organizations, including partner agency Sidney-Shelby County YMCA where he was a board member and past president and the current chairman of the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA Foundation Board. Weinert is a current member and past president of the Sidney Rotary Club, a current board member and member of the Executive Committee for the Better Business Bureau of Dayton-Miami Valley, a current board member and past president of the Community Housing Network, Inc., a current board member of the Edison State Community College Foundation, and a member of the Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce.

The Large Manufacturing Division will be led by Suzanne Cline, director of the Shelby County Libraries. Cline is a past United Way Board Member and Executive Committee Board Member. The library is a partner agency as the fiscal and administrative agent for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

The Small Manufacturing Division will be led this year by Jason Wagner, commercial lender for Minster Bank. This will be his fourth year as a division leader.

The Service Division will be co-chaired by Mark and Sandi Shipman. Mark is the distribution manager at Amos Media. This will be Mark’s 10th year to serve in a leadership role in the United Way campaign. Sandi is a realtor for Berkshire Hathaway Home Services. This will be Sandi’s eighth year serving on the United Way campaign.

The Retail Division will be co-chaired by Mike Phillips and Kim Doak. Phillips is the bank manager at the 5/3 Sidney Banking Center. This is his fourth year serving as a division leader. He is joined for a second year by Kim Doak, who is the branch manager of US Bank Downtown Sidney. She is the advisory board chair of POWER, Shelby County United Way’s women’s initiative group.

In her second year and leading the Professional Division is Ashley Himes, who is the owner and insurance agent of Ashley Himes State Farm Insurance.

The Health Care Division will be led by Jenny Huelskamp, community marketing liaison at Wilson Health, and Mark Klosterman, CEO for Wilson Health. This is Huelskamp’s fourth year serving on the campaign and Klosterman will be participating in his first Shelby County United Way campaign.

Mark Cundiff will lead the City Employee’s campaign. Cundiff is serving his second year in a campaign leadership role and is the city manager for the City of Sidney.

The County Public Service Division this year will be co-chaired by Bob Guillozet and Jodie Siegel. This is the fifth year for Shelby County Commissioner Guillozet and the third campaign for Shelby County Recorder Jodie Siegel.

The Education Division will be co-chaired by Tiffany Rank, Sidney City Schools communications coordinator, Amy Simindinger, Juvenile Court liaison, Midwest Regional Educational Service Center, and Jeff Hobbs, superintendent, Fairlawn Local Schools. Rank is serving on her seventh campaign. Simindinger is serving on her eighth United Way campaign, while Hobbs is serving on his third campaign.

Rank is a United Way Board Member serving as board secretary and on the Student United Way, Marketing and Events committees. Amy facilitates the IMPACT Program, a United Way funded program. Simindinger and Hobbs will be leading the county segment of the Education Division while Rank will lead the Sidney City Schools campaign.

Amanda Partington, director of New Choices and Rachel Hale, director of the Senior Center will co-chair the Nonprofit Division for this year’s campaign. Both programs are United Way partner agencies. This will be Partington’s third campaign and first for Hale.

The Retirees Division and Cornerstone Society Leadership Giving Division will be led by Shelby County United Way employees Jayne Smith and Amy West. This is Smith’s ninth year being a division leader in our campaign. She is the director of finance and administration. This will be West’s third year on the campaign and she is the enhanced giving coordinator/POWER associate.

The 2019 campaign kick-off luncheon will be held on Sept. 12, at 11:30 a.m. at the Palazzo in Botkins, and the public is invited to attend. There is no charge for the luncheon and reservations are not needed. The campaign will continue through the finale celebration on Nov. 7, at 11:30 a.m. at the Sidney American Legion.

More than 175 companies and 4,000 donors participated in the campaign last year. More than 19,000 residents (some duplicated) were served by a Shelby County United Way partner agency in 2018. The mission statement of the Shelby County United Way is to identify, evaluate, and make possible human services to Shelby County residents. For more information on the Shelby County United Way or to make a donation to support the campaign go to the website www.shelbycountyunitedway.org or the Shelby County United Way Facebook page.

