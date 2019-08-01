Regula joins Gateway Arts Council staff

SIDNEY — Seth Regula, a lifelong time resident of Jackson Center, has joined Gateway Arts Council as program assistant.

“We are truly fortunate to have Seth as part of our staff,” said Gateway Arts Council Executive Director Ellen Keyes. “He brings not only a passion for the arts but the organizational skills which will help propel Gateway Arts Council into the future.

“When Seth was in high school, he was a member of the first ever music technology program. As part of this program, students are given the opportunity to work alongside Gateway’s professional light and sound crew during the Presents Series performances. It was rewarding to learn that one of the first students who worked with us chose Music Business as his profession and even more special that he is starting his career with us,” she said

Regula graduated from Bluffton University with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Music Business with a minor in Business Administration. His past experience includes stage manager for Bluffton’s Music Department, president of the OCMEA, and Assistant to the director of the Sidney Civic Band.

While Regula will be helping specifically with Youth Education, Special Events and music education, he will also be involved in all Gateway Arts Council activities.

“I am happy to be a part of Gateway Arts Council. I was pleased to find such a professional arts organization in my home county. I am looking forward to helping bring the arts to our region,” said Regular.

Gateway’s Board of Trustee’s President Christopher Gibbs said, “Our Board of Trustees is excited that Seth has joined the Gateway Arts Council family. Gateway programing has grown to the point we have become a regional organization. With that growth came the need for additional staffing. Seth came along at the perfect time and is a great fit for the position.”