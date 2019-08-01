Mary Torsel to speak at YWCA Monthly Luncheon Series

PIQUA — Marybeth Torsel of the American Cancer Society will be featured at the YWCA Aug. 14 Monthly Luncheon Series. The program, which is free and open to the public, begins at 11 a.m. followed by a noon luncheon ($7/person).

Torsel will share information about an American Cancer Society program which helps patients in cancer treatment with transportation to and from their appointments.

“The biggest challenge for many patients is how to get to their treatment appointments. We try to help volunteers who are willing to help with the transportation pair up with individuals in their area to help meet their needs,” said Torsel.

Reservations for the luncheon and program must be made by calling the YWCA, 937-773-6626, by Monday, Aug. 12. A UVMC nurse is available from 10:15 to 11 a.m. for free blood pressure and glucose screenings. The YWCA is handicap accessible.