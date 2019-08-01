Cakes receive top honors

Brooke Holthaus, 15, daughter of John and Kelly Holthaus, of Fort Loramie, won outstanding of the day and was a state qualifier with her waterfall cake at the Shelby County Fair. She was competing in the senior beginner’s class for cake decorating. She is a member of the Marry Mod Makers.

Sadie Barfell, 11, daughter of Susan and Jeremy Barfell, of Fort Loramie, received an honorable mention and alternative state fair qualifier for her beginners class decorated cake at the Shelby County Fair. She is a member of the Merry Mod Makers.

Emma Wilt, 19, daughter of Mark and Jenni Wilt, of Fort Loramie, won outstanding of the day, is a state fair qualifier and won best of class with her decorated wedding cake in the senior advanced class. She is a member of the Merry Mod Makers.