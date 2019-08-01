Dairy Cattle Show winners

Ayrshire

Senior Heifer Calf born 9-1-18 through 11-30-18:

First Place: Lane Greiwe

Junior Yearling Heifer born 3-1-18 through 5-31-18:

First Place: Blake Greiwe

Overall Champion and Reserve Champion Ayrshire

Grand: Lane Greiwe

Reserve: Blake Greiwe

Brown Swiss

Junior Heifer Calf born after 3-1-19 and at least 4 months old:

First Place: Kinley Topp

Second Place: Madelyn Topp

Overall Champion and Reserve Champion: Brown Swiss

Grand: Kinley Topp

Reserve: Madelyn Topp

Guernsey

Junior Heifer Calf born after 3-1-19 and at least 4 months old:

First Place: Lena Stangel

Senior Heifer Calf born 9-1-18 through 11-30-18:

First Place: Amber Stangel

Second Place: William Curl

Junior Yearling Heifer born 3-1-18 through 5-31-18:

First Place: Lena Stangel

Guernsey: Senior Yearling Heifer born 9-1-17 through 11-30-17:

First Place: Amber Stangel

Overall Champion and Reserve Champion: Guernsey

Grand: Amber Stangel

Reserve: William Curl

Holstein

Junior Heifer Calf born after 3-1-19 and at least 4 months old:

First Place: Madelyn Topp

Second Place: Jacob Borchers

Third Place: Ethan Hollenbacher

Holstein: Intermediate Heifer Calf born 12-1-18 through 2-29-19:

First Place: Madelyn Topp

Second Place: Dylan Symonds

Third Place: Grace Maurer

Holstein: Senior Heifer Calf born 9-1-18 through 11-30-18:

First Place: Taylor Birkemeier

Second Place: Brady McCumons

Holstein: Summer Yearling Heifer born 6-1-18 through 8-31-18:

First Place: Grace Maurer

Holstein: Junior Yearling Heifer born 3-1-18 through 5-31-18:

First Place: Madelyn Topp

Second Place: Elizabeth Pestke

Third Place: Jacob Borchers

Holstein: Winter Yearling born 12-1-17 through 2-29-18:

First Place: Aubree Topp

Second Place: Logan Hollenbacher

Third Place: Grace Maurer

Fourth Place: Jessica Colby

Holstein: Senior Yearling Heifer born 9-1-17 through 11-30-17:

First Place: Brady McCumons

Holstein: Champion and Reserve Champion Junior Heifer:

Grand: Madelyn Topp

Reserve:Aubree Topp

Holstein: Senior 2 Year Old Female born 9-1-16 through 2-28-17:

First Place: Austin Borchers

Second Place: Logan Hollenbacher

Holstein: Senior Cow 3 Year Old born 9-1-15 through 2-28-16:

First Place: Brady McCumons

Holstein: Cow 5 Year Old born 9-1-13 through 8-31-14:

First Place: Madelyn Topp

Holstein: Dairy Production Class:

First Place: Madelyn Topp

Second Place: Austin Borchers

Overall Champion and Reserve Champion: Holstein

Grand: Madelyn Topp

Reserve: Brady McCumons

Jersey

Junior Heifer Calf born after 3-1-19 and at least 4 months old:

First Place: Meredith Hageman

Second Place: Garrett Hageman

Intermediate Heifer Calf born 12-1-18 through 2-29-19:

First Place: Blake Greiwe

Second Place: Lane Greiwe

Third Place: Marie Schulze

Fourth Place: William Curl

Senior Heifer Calf born 9-1-18 through 11-30-18:

First Place: Blake Greiwe

Second Place:Jade Laux

Third Place: Maximilian Schulze

Fourth Place: Alex Poeppelman

Jersey: Summer Yearling Heifer born 6-1-18 through 8-31-18:

First Place: Garrett Hageman

Second Place: Lane Greiwe

Third Place: Lance Poeppelman

Fourth Place: Owen Steinke

Jersey: Junior Yearling Heifer born 3-1-18 through 5-31-18:

First Place: Jade Laux

Second Place: Grace Hageman

Jersey: Senior Yearling born 9-1-17 through 11-30-17:

First Place: Jade Laux

Grand Champion and Reserve Champion Junior Heifer: Jersey

Grand: Blake Greiwe

Jersey: Junior 2 Year Old Female born 3-1-17 through 8-31-17

First: Lane Greiwe

Jersey: Senior Cow 3 Year Old Female born 3-1-15 through 8-31-16

First: Grace Hageman

Overall Champion and Reserve Champion: Jersey

Grand: Grace Hageman

Reserve: Lane Greiwe

Milking Shorthorn

Milking Shorthorn: Junior Heifer Calf born after 3-1-19 and at least 4 months old

First Place: Aiden Topp

Milking Shorthorn: Winter Yearling born 12-1-17 through 2-29-18

First Place: Taylor Birkemeier

Overall Champion and Reserve Champion: Milking Shorthorn

Grand: Aiden Topp

Reserve: Taylor Birkemeier

Junior:

First Place:Alex Poeppelman

Second Place: Maximilian Schulze

Third Place: Dylan Symonds

Intermediate:

First Place: Aubree Topp

Second Place: Meredith Hageman

Third Place: Jacob Borchers

Senior:

First Place: Lane Greiwe

Second Place: Elizabeth Pestke

Third Place: Blake Greiwe

Showman of Showman

Madelyn Topp

Dairy Judging Competition

Individual:

First Place: Jade Laux

Second Place: Madelyn Topp

Third Place: Kinley Topp

Team:

First Place: Botkins

Second Place: Fairlawn

Third Place: Fort Loramie