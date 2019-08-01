Dairy Cattle Show winners

Ayrshire
Senior Heifer Calf born 9-1-18 through 11-30-18:
First Place: Lane Greiwe
Junior Yearling Heifer born 3-1-18 through 5-31-18:
First Place: Blake Greiwe
Overall Champion and Reserve Champion Ayrshire
Grand: Lane Greiwe
Reserve: Blake Greiwe
Brown Swiss
Junior Heifer Calf born after 3-1-19 and at least 4 months old:
First Place: Kinley Topp
Second Place: Madelyn Topp
Overall Champion and Reserve Champion: Brown Swiss
Grand: Kinley Topp
Reserve: Madelyn Topp
Guernsey
Junior Heifer Calf born after 3-1-19 and at least 4 months old:
First Place: Lena Stangel
Senior Heifer Calf born 9-1-18 through 11-30-18:
First Place: Amber Stangel
Second Place: William Curl
Junior Yearling Heifer born 3-1-18 through 5-31-18:
First Place: Lena Stangel
Guernsey: Senior Yearling Heifer born 9-1-17 through 11-30-17:
First Place: Amber Stangel
Overall Champion and Reserve Champion: Guernsey
Grand: Amber Stangel
Reserve: William Curl
Holstein
Junior Heifer Calf born after 3-1-19 and at least 4 months old:
First Place: Madelyn Topp
Second Place: Jacob Borchers
Third Place: Ethan Hollenbacher
Holstein: Intermediate Heifer Calf born 12-1-18 through 2-29-19:
First Place: Madelyn Topp
Second Place: Dylan Symonds
Third Place: Grace Maurer
Holstein: Senior Heifer Calf born 9-1-18 through 11-30-18:
First Place: Taylor Birkemeier
Second Place: Brady McCumons
Holstein: Summer Yearling Heifer born 6-1-18 through 8-31-18:
First Place: Grace Maurer
Holstein: Junior Yearling Heifer born 3-1-18 through 5-31-18:
First Place: Madelyn Topp
Second Place: Elizabeth Pestke
Third Place: Jacob Borchers
Holstein: Winter Yearling born 12-1-17 through 2-29-18:
First Place: Aubree Topp
Second Place: Logan Hollenbacher
Third Place: Grace Maurer
Fourth Place: Jessica Colby
Holstein: Senior Yearling Heifer born 9-1-17 through 11-30-17:
First Place: Brady McCumons
Holstein: Champion and Reserve Champion Junior Heifer:
Grand: Madelyn Topp
Reserve:Aubree Topp
Holstein: Senior 2 Year Old Female born 9-1-16 through 2-28-17:
First Place: Austin Borchers
Second Place: Logan Hollenbacher
Holstein: Senior Cow 3 Year Old born 9-1-15 through 2-28-16:
First Place: Brady McCumons
Holstein: Cow 5 Year Old born 9-1-13 through 8-31-14:
First Place: Madelyn Topp
Holstein: Dairy Production Class:
First Place: Madelyn Topp
Second Place: Austin Borchers
Overall Champion and Reserve Champion: Holstein
Grand: Madelyn Topp
Reserve: Brady McCumons
Jersey
Junior Heifer Calf born after 3-1-19 and at least 4 months old:
First Place: Meredith Hageman
Second Place: Garrett Hageman
Intermediate Heifer Calf born 12-1-18 through 2-29-19:
First Place: Blake Greiwe
Second Place: Lane Greiwe
Third Place: Marie Schulze
Fourth Place: William Curl
Senior Heifer Calf born 9-1-18 through 11-30-18:
First Place: Blake Greiwe
Second Place:Jade Laux
Third Place: Maximilian Schulze
Fourth Place: Alex Poeppelman
Jersey: Summer Yearling Heifer born 6-1-18 through 8-31-18:
First Place: Garrett Hageman
Second Place: Lane Greiwe
Third Place: Lance Poeppelman
Fourth Place: Owen Steinke
Jersey: Junior Yearling Heifer born 3-1-18 through 5-31-18:
First Place: Jade Laux
Second Place: Grace Hageman
Jersey: Senior Yearling born 9-1-17 through 11-30-17:
First Place: Jade Laux
Grand Champion and Reserve Champion Junior Heifer: Jersey
Grand: Blake Greiwe
Jersey: Junior 2 Year Old Female born 3-1-17 through 8-31-17
First: Lane Greiwe
Jersey: Senior Cow 3 Year Old Female born 3-1-15 through 8-31-16
First: Grace Hageman
Overall Champion and Reserve Champion: Jersey
Grand: Grace Hageman
Reserve: Lane Greiwe
Milking Shorthorn
Milking Shorthorn: Junior Heifer Calf born after 3-1-19 and at least 4 months old
First Place: Aiden Topp
Milking Shorthorn: Winter Yearling born 12-1-17 through 2-29-18
First Place: Taylor Birkemeier
Overall Champion and Reserve Champion: Milking Shorthorn
Grand: Aiden Topp
Reserve: Taylor Birkemeier
Junior:
First Place:Alex Poeppelman
Second Place: Maximilian Schulze
Third Place: Dylan Symonds
Intermediate:
First Place: Aubree Topp
Second Place: Meredith Hageman
Third Place: Jacob Borchers
Senior:
First Place: Lane Greiwe
Second Place: Elizabeth Pestke
Third Place: Blake Greiwe
Showman of Showman
Madelyn Topp
Dairy Judging Competition
Individual:
First Place: Jade Laux
Second Place: Madelyn Topp
Third Place: Kinley Topp
Team:
First Place: Botkins
Second Place: Fairlawn
Third Place: Fort Loramie