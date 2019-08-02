125 years

Friday, August 2, 1894

The Valley City Cycling Club will hold another five-mile race for the club medal tomorrow evening. The course will be from Hardin to Sidney, the finish being on West Michigan Street near Willoughby Stewart’s residence. Parties wishing to enter the race must be ready to start from Hardin at 6:45 o’clock.

———

The board of education met last evening in the office of G.A. Marshall and a committee was appointed to view sites for the proposed new school building in the Fourth ward. G.A. Marshall was elected treasurer for the coming year.

100 years ago

Friday, August 2, 1919

Wright Confectionery on the south side of the square, has installed a candy refrigerating case which keeps the candies at an even temperature of 60 degrees. It is extremely helpful in caring for candy during the hot season.

75 years ago

Friday, August 2, 1944

Capt. Ralph E. Monroe, son of Mr. and Mrs. Paul Monroe, has been awarded the air medal for “meritorious achievement in aerial flight, while participating in sustained operations against the enemy.” Announcement of the award was made at the 15th Army Air Force headquarters in Italy.

———

A demonstration of the wire recorder, newest thing in radio remote transcriptions, was given members of the Sidney Rotary Club at their regular meeting Monday by Lester Spencer, assistant manager at WHIO in Dayton. Spencer, a former Sidney fan, also gave a description of how the D-Day broadcast was handled.

50 years ago

Friday, August 2, 1969

Rich Berning makes horseshoe pitching look easy – but the Fort Loramie competitor is hard to beat. This was gathered from the manner in which he bested Lester (Whitey) Farley three straight times, to take the Shelby County championship, during the finals at the fair on Wednesday evening.

———

Air pollution in western Sidney increased to about 100 percent Thursday night and the factories were not to blame. But some 2,300 people who crammed into the grandstand area at the Shelby County Fair thought that all the gas fumes and smoke from the Demolition Derby were worth it. So did Dan Helman Sidney – the winner.

25 years ago

Friday, August 2, 1994

Photo: Bret Roberts of Sidney, co-owner with Gino Harb, adjusts the grand opening sign for Marco’s Pizza at 569 N. Vandemark Road. The restaurant has opened in the Vandemark Center shopping center with carry-out and delivery services only. The restaurant is the 75th in the chain.

———

LOS ANGELES (AP) – The kingdoms of Graceland and Neverland are joined, Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley have confirmed what they denied for 11 weeks: that they were secretly married and are “very much in love.”

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/08/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-1.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

