6-state trooper project targeted Move Over law

COLUMBUS – The Ohio State Highway Patrol joined forces with members of the 6-State Trooper Project enforcing and raising awareness about the Move Over law from July 21 through July 27. The high-visibility campaign included the Indiana State Police, Kentucky State Police, Michigan State Police, Pennsylvania State Police, West Virginia State Police, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

During the initiative, troopers issued 1,681 Move Over citations and educated motorists about the state’s Move Over law.

“I commend the Ohio State Highway Patrol and their out-of-state partners for their work to educate drivers about this important law,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. “By simply moving over and slowing down, drivers can prevent serious accidents and make our roads safer for those working and driving on them.”

Ohio law requires all drivers to move over to an adjacent lane when approaching any vehicle with flashing or rotating lights parked on the roadside. If moving over is not possible due to traffic or weather conditions, or because a second lane does not exist, motorists should slow down and proceed with caution. The Move Over law now exists in all 50 states.

The 6-State Trooper Project is a multi-state law enforcement partnership aimed at providing combined and coordinated law enforcement and security services in the areas of highway safety, criminal patrol, and information sharing.

For a complete breakdown and map of Patrol activity, visit https://statepatrol.ohio.gov/doc/2019_6StateTrooperMoveOverOSHP_PIO.PDF