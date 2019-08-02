Sidney graduate, Louisville Metro Police Department Officer Noah Straman shot during pursuit

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – A Sidney High School alumnus, who is a police officer for the Louisville Metro Police Department in Kentucky, is recovering after being shot in the line of duty last week.

Noah Straman, a 2014 Sidney High School graduate, was on routine patrol just before 1:30 a.m. July 26 when he conducted a pedestrian stop of two men. The men ran and Straman pursued on foot before one of them fired a gunshot that grazed Straman’s head.

Another officer transported Straman to the University of Louisville Hospital. He was treated and released that same day and since then has been resting comfortably at home.

“We’re just hoping for a speedy recovery and to find the persons responsible,” Dwight Mitchell, of the Louisville Metro Police Department’s public relations office, said.

Mitchell said he’s unsure when Straman might return to work and added the department will welcome him back whenever he’s ready to return.

The Louisville Metro Police Department hasn’t made any arrests in connection with the shooting and is continuing to gather information in the case.

“We’re still trying to talk to people about any suspect information at this point,” Mitchell said.

According to records on the city of Louisville’s website, Straman is the first Louisville Metro Police Department officer shot in the line of duty since Feb. 1, 2018, when Det. Darrell Hyche was shot twice in the face and head during a traffic stop. Hyche survived the shooting.

Straman is the son of Alan and Kay Straman, of Sidney. He was hired as an officer with the Louisville Metro Police Department in August 2017.