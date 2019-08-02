Clothing: Style Revue winners

Sew Fun
Best of Construction: Gwendolyn Schneible
State Fair Qualifier: Gwendolyn Schneible
State Fair Alternate: Emma Poeppelman
Outstanding of the Day: Gwendolyn Schneible
Honorable Mention: Emma Poeppelman
Terrific Tops
Best of Construction: Elizabeth Low
State Fair Qualifier: Elizabeth Low
State Fair Alternate: Sophia Werner
Outstanding of the Day: Elizabeth Low and Sophia Werner
Sundresses & Jumpers
Best of Construction: Rayna Huddleston
State Fair Qualifier: Rayna Huddleston
State Fair Alternate: Claudia Hoehne
Outstanding of the Day: Rayna Huddleston and Claudia Hoehne
Honorable Mention: Elli Armstrong and Ella Brown
Clothes for Middle School
Best of Construction: Abby Burkett
State Fair Qualifier: Abby Burkett
Outstanding of the Day: Abby Burkett
Clothes for High School and College
Best of Construction: Emma Michael
State Fair Qualifier: Emma Michael
Outstanding of the Day: Emma Michael
Ready, Set, Sew Active!
Best of Construction:Vanessa Fitzgerald
State Fair Qualifier: Vanessa Fitzgerald
State Fair Alternate: Ariel Heitkamp
Outstanding of the Day: Vanessa Fitzgerald
Honorable Mention: Ariel Heitkamp
Embelish
Best of Construction: Ashlee Hess
State Fair Qualifier: Ashlee Hess
Outstanding of the Day: Ashlee Hess
Loungewear
Best of Construction: Ella Boerger
State Fair Qualifier: Ella Boerger
State Fair Alternate: Marie Ballas
Outstanding of the Day: Ella Boerger and Marie Ballas
Dress Up Outfit – Day Wear
Best of Construction: Katelyn DeLoye
State Fair Qualifier: Katelyn DeLoye
State Fair Alternate:Ella Hoehne
Outstanding of the Day: Katelyn DeLoye
Honorable Mention:Ella Hoehne
Shopping Savvy – Jr.
State Fair Qualifier: Eliza Gariety
State Fair Alternate: Emma Dapore
Outstanding of the Day: Eliza Gariety
Honorable Mention: Emma Dapore
Shopping Savvy – Sr.
State Fair Qualifier: Emily Holthaus
State Fair Alternate: Emma Michael
Outstanding of the Day: Emily Holthaus
Honorable Mention: Emma Michael
Shopping Savvy – Jr. and Sr.
Best of Class: Eliza Gariety
Class 13A Look Great for Less – Jr.
Honorable Mention: Jenna Batton
Outstanding Of The Day: Eliza Gariety
State Fair Qualifier: Eliza Gariety
State Fair Alternate: Jenna Batton
Class 13B Look Great for Less – Sr.
State Fair Qualifier: Emily Holthaus
State Fair Alternate: Riley Heitkamp
Outstanding of the Day: Emily Holthaus
Honorable Mention: Riley Heitkamp
Look Great for Less – Jr. and Sr.
Best of Class: Eliza Gariety
Designed by Me
Best of Construction: Eliza Gariety
State Fair Qualifier: Eliza Gariety
Outstanding of the Day:Eliza Gariety
Overall Best of Construction: Katelyn DeLoye