Clothing: Style Revue winners

Sew Fun

Best of Construction: Gwendolyn Schneible

State Fair Qualifier: Gwendolyn Schneible

State Fair Alternate: Emma Poeppelman

Outstanding of the Day: Gwendolyn Schneible

Honorable Mention: Emma Poeppelman

Terrific Tops

Best of Construction: Elizabeth Low

State Fair Qualifier: Elizabeth Low

State Fair Alternate: Sophia Werner

Outstanding of the Day: Elizabeth Low and Sophia Werner

Sundresses & Jumpers

Best of Construction: Rayna Huddleston

State Fair Qualifier: Rayna Huddleston

State Fair Alternate: Claudia Hoehne

Outstanding of the Day: Rayna Huddleston and Claudia Hoehne

Honorable Mention: Elli Armstrong and Ella Brown

Clothes for Middle School

Best of Construction: Abby Burkett

State Fair Qualifier: Abby Burkett

Outstanding of the Day: Abby Burkett

Clothes for High School and College

Best of Construction: Emma Michael

State Fair Qualifier: Emma Michael

Outstanding of the Day: Emma Michael

Ready, Set, Sew Active!

Best of Construction:Vanessa Fitzgerald

State Fair Qualifier: Vanessa Fitzgerald

State Fair Alternate: Ariel Heitkamp

Outstanding of the Day: Vanessa Fitzgerald

Honorable Mention: Ariel Heitkamp

Embelish

Best of Construction: Ashlee Hess

State Fair Qualifier: Ashlee Hess

Outstanding of the Day: Ashlee Hess

Loungewear

Best of Construction: Ella Boerger

State Fair Qualifier: Ella Boerger

State Fair Alternate: Marie Ballas

Outstanding of the Day: Ella Boerger and Marie Ballas

Dress Up Outfit – Day Wear

Best of Construction: Katelyn DeLoye

State Fair Qualifier: Katelyn DeLoye

State Fair Alternate:Ella Hoehne

Outstanding of the Day: Katelyn DeLoye

Honorable Mention:Ella Hoehne

Shopping Savvy – Jr.

State Fair Qualifier: Eliza Gariety

State Fair Alternate: Emma Dapore

Outstanding of the Day: Eliza Gariety

Honorable Mention: Emma Dapore

Shopping Savvy – Sr.

State Fair Qualifier: Emily Holthaus

State Fair Alternate: Emma Michael

Outstanding of the Day: Emily Holthaus

Honorable Mention: Emma Michael

Shopping Savvy – Jr. and Sr.

Best of Class: Eliza Gariety

Class 13A Look Great for Less – Jr.

Honorable Mention: Jenna Batton

Outstanding Of The Day: Eliza Gariety

State Fair Qualifier: Eliza Gariety

State Fair Alternate: Jenna Batton

Class 13B Look Great for Less – Sr.

State Fair Qualifier: Emily Holthaus

State Fair Alternate: Riley Heitkamp

Outstanding of the Day: Emily Holthaus

Honorable Mention: Riley Heitkamp

Look Great for Less – Jr. and Sr.

Best of Class: Eliza Gariety

Designed by Me

Best of Construction: Eliza Gariety

State Fair Qualifier: Eliza Gariety

Outstanding of the Day:Eliza Gariety

Overall Best of Construction: Katelyn DeLoye