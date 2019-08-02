Posted on by

Swine Show winners


Market Gilts Purebreds

Class 1

First: John Smock

Second: Aven Zimpfer

Third: Allie Simpfer

Fourth: Derek Wolters

Fifth: Jenna Wolters

Class 2

First: Jacob Yenser

Second: Aven Zimpfer

Third: Ethan Keiser

Fourth: Derek Wolters

Fifth: Cortney

Class 3

First: Hayden Billing

Second: Bradly Schmiesing

Third: Ethan Keiser

Class 4

First: Bailey Pohlman

Second: Lexi Koverman

Class 5

First: Clarie Brunson

Second: Jonah Brautigam

Third: Macy Egbert

Fourth: Zeb Schulze

Class 6

First: Grant Clarity

Second: Callie Gehret

Third: Atlie Zimpfer

Fourth: Morgan Meyer

Fifth: Nick Huelskamp

Grand Champion – John Smock

Reserve Grand Champion – Bailey Polhman

Crossbreds 2

Class 1

First: Layla Howell

Second: Lane Howell

Third: Jayden Yinger

Fourth: Tucker Chappie

Fifth: Zeb Schulze

Class 2

First: Hunter Lenhart

Second: Brynn Billing

Third: Elizabeth Michael

Fourth: Ezra Egbert

Fifth: Jenna Wolters

Class 3

First: Rhylan Platfoot

Second: Jacob Yenser

Third: Kinley Topp

Fourth: Amber Zimpfer

Fifth: Lily Fullenkamp

Class 4

First: Madison Snider

Second: Marissa Snider

Third: Cora Heitman

Fourth: Jarrett Yinger

Fifth: Grant Carity

Grand Champion – Madison Snider

Reserve Grand Champion – Hunter Lenhart

Crossbreds 3

Class 5

First: Marissa Snider

Second: Thomas Moloney

Third: Megan Argabright

Fourth: Kinley Topp

Fifth: Anthony Gehret

Class 6

First: Makenna Snider

Second: Morgan Meyer

Third: Jonah Brautigam

Fourth: Brant Metz

Fifth: Jana Metz

Class 7

First: Hunter Lenhart

Second: Evan Argabright

Third: Joseph Bruns

Fourth: Anthony Gehert

Fifth: Makayla Brunson

Grand Champion – Hunter Lenhart

Reserve Grand Champion – Makenna Snider

Market Gilt Grand Champion – Hunter Lenhart

Market Gilt Reserve Grand Champion – Makenna Snider

Market Barrow

Class 1

First: Bode Ruhenkamp

Second: Nolan Howell

Third: Lauryn Wolters

Fourth: Lilly Keiser

Class 2

First: Sable Ruhenkamp

Class 3

First: Alexander Knouff

Second: Marin Argabright

Third: Conner Smock

Fourth: Jonah Brautigam

Fifth: Tucker Chappie

Class 4

First: Cortney Copeland

Second: Wyatt Howell

Third: Clarie Brunson

Fourth: Spencer Yinger

Fifth: Lauryn Wolters

Class 5

First: Iris Ruhenkamp

Second: Emma Schmiesing

Third: Bradly Schiesing

Class 6

First: Summer Oaks

Second: Emma Schmeising

Class 7

First: Connor Smock

Second: Carly Koverman

Third: Alexandra Freytag

Class 8

First: Maddox Abke

Second: Joseph Bruns

Third: Kyle Evans

Fourth: Jared Egbert

Class 9

First: Jacob Yenser

Second: Aven Zimpfer

Third: Summer Oaks

Fourth: Tyson Vaubel

Fifth: Ruth Carity

Grand Champion – Jacob Yenser

Reserve Grand Champion – Alex Knouff

Division 2 Crossbred

Class 1

First: Landon Howell

Second: Alexandra Freytag

Third: Jay Wildermuth

Fourth: Lucas Dosph

Fifth: Makayla Bruson

Class 2

First: Rhylan Platfoot

Second: Iris Ruhenkamp

Third: Alexander Knouff

Fourth: Sheldon Pohlman

Fifth: Kelcey Swob

Class 3

First: Troy Zimpfer

Second: Spencer Knouff

Third: Madison Wendel

Fourth: Cecilia Inman

Fifth: Malina Chappie

Class 4

First: Nolan Howell

Second: John Smock

Third: Conner Smock

Fourth: Logan Fullenkamp

Fifth: Hannah Siegel

Grand Champion – Rhylan Platfoot

Reserve Grand Champion – Iris Ruhenkamp

Division 3 Crossbreds

Class 5

First: Wyatt Howell

Second: Alexander Knouff

Third: Marin Argabright

Fourth: Summer Oaks

Fifth: Leah Meyer

Class 6

First: Evan Argabright

Second: John Smock

Third: Lane Howell

Fourth: Landon Howell

Fifth: Ruth Cariety

Class 7

First: Bode Ruhenkamp

Second: Marin Argabright

Third: Jana Metz

Fourth: Jay Wildermuth

Fifth: Josephine Gehert

Class 8

First: Conner Smock

Second: Jacob Yenser

Third: Morgan Meyer

Fourth: Ezra Egbert

Fifth: Alexia Wells

Grand Champion – Wyatt Howell

Reserve Grand Champion – Evan Argabright

Division 4 Crossbred

Class 9

First: Megan Argabright

Second: Amber Zimpfer

Third: Nolan Howell

Fourth: Tyson Vaulbel

Fifth: Alexia Wells

Class 10

First: Cora Heitman

Second: Sable Ruhenkamp

Third: Jonah Brautigam

Fourth: Jarrett Yinger

Fifth: Bryce Metz

Class 11

First: Macy Egbert

Second: Cecilia Inman

Third: Colby Jefferies

Fourth: Kaitlyn Wells

Fifth: Bailey Gehret

Grand Champion – Cora Heitman

Reserve Grand Champion – Sable Ruhenkamp

Market Barrow Grand Champion – Wyatt Howell

Market Barrow Reserve Grand Champion – Evan Argabright