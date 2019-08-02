Swine Show winners

Market Gilts Purebreds
Class 1
First: John Smock
Second: Aven Zimpfer
Third: Allie Simpfer
Fourth: Derek Wolters
Fifth: Jenna Wolters
Class 2
First: Jacob Yenser
Second: Aven Zimpfer
Third: Ethan Keiser
Fourth: Derek Wolters
Fifth: Cortney
Class 3
First: Hayden Billing
Second: Bradly Schmiesing
Third: Ethan Keiser
Class 4
First: Bailey Pohlman
Second: Lexi Koverman
Class 5
First: Clarie Brunson
Second: Jonah Brautigam
Third: Macy Egbert
Fourth: Zeb Schulze
Class 6
First: Grant Clarity
Second: Callie Gehret
Third: Atlie Zimpfer
Fourth: Morgan Meyer
Fifth: Nick Huelskamp
Grand Champion – John Smock
Reserve Grand Champion – Bailey Polhman
Crossbreds 2
Class 1
First: Layla Howell
Second: Lane Howell
Third: Jayden Yinger
Fourth: Tucker Chappie
Fifth: Zeb Schulze
Class 2
First: Hunter Lenhart
Second: Brynn Billing
Third: Elizabeth Michael
Fourth: Ezra Egbert
Fifth: Jenna Wolters
Class 3
First: Rhylan Platfoot
Second: Jacob Yenser
Third: Kinley Topp
Fourth: Amber Zimpfer
Fifth: Lily Fullenkamp
Class 4
First: Madison Snider
Second: Marissa Snider
Third: Cora Heitman
Fourth: Jarrett Yinger
Fifth: Grant Carity
Grand Champion – Madison Snider
Reserve Grand Champion – Hunter Lenhart
Crossbreds 3
Class 5
First: Marissa Snider
Second: Thomas Moloney
Third: Megan Argabright
Fourth: Kinley Topp
Fifth: Anthony Gehret
Class 6
First: Makenna Snider
Second: Morgan Meyer
Third: Jonah Brautigam
Fourth: Brant Metz
Fifth: Jana Metz
Class 7
First: Hunter Lenhart
Second: Evan Argabright
Third: Joseph Bruns
Fourth: Anthony Gehert
Fifth: Makayla Brunson
Grand Champion – Hunter Lenhart
Reserve Grand Champion – Makenna Snider
Market Gilt Grand Champion – Hunter Lenhart
Market Gilt Reserve Grand Champion – Makenna Snider
Market Barrow
Class 1
First: Bode Ruhenkamp
Second: Nolan Howell
Third: Lauryn Wolters
Fourth: Lilly Keiser
Class 2
First: Sable Ruhenkamp
Class 3
First: Alexander Knouff
Second: Marin Argabright
Third: Conner Smock
Fourth: Jonah Brautigam
Fifth: Tucker Chappie
Class 4
First: Cortney Copeland
Second: Wyatt Howell
Third: Clarie Brunson
Fourth: Spencer Yinger
Fifth: Lauryn Wolters
Class 5
First: Iris Ruhenkamp
Second: Emma Schmiesing
Third: Bradly Schiesing
Class 6
First: Summer Oaks
Second: Emma Schmeising
Class 7
First: Connor Smock
Second: Carly Koverman
Third: Alexandra Freytag
Class 8
First: Maddox Abke
Second: Joseph Bruns
Third: Kyle Evans
Fourth: Jared Egbert
Class 9
First: Jacob Yenser
Second: Aven Zimpfer
Third: Summer Oaks
Fourth: Tyson Vaubel
Fifth: Ruth Carity
Grand Champion – Jacob Yenser
Reserve Grand Champion – Alex Knouff
Division 2 Crossbred
Class 1
First: Landon Howell
Second: Alexandra Freytag
Third: Jay Wildermuth
Fourth: Lucas Dosph
Fifth: Makayla Bruson
Class 2
First: Rhylan Platfoot
Second: Iris Ruhenkamp
Third: Alexander Knouff
Fourth: Sheldon Pohlman
Fifth: Kelcey Swob
Class 3
First: Troy Zimpfer
Second: Spencer Knouff
Third: Madison Wendel
Fourth: Cecilia Inman
Fifth: Malina Chappie
Class 4
First: Nolan Howell
Second: John Smock
Third: Conner Smock
Fourth: Logan Fullenkamp
Fifth: Hannah Siegel
Grand Champion – Rhylan Platfoot
Reserve Grand Champion – Iris Ruhenkamp
Division 3 Crossbreds
Class 5
First: Wyatt Howell
Second: Alexander Knouff
Third: Marin Argabright
Fourth: Summer Oaks
Fifth: Leah Meyer
Class 6
First: Evan Argabright
Second: John Smock
Third: Lane Howell
Fourth: Landon Howell
Fifth: Ruth Cariety
Class 7
First: Bode Ruhenkamp
Second: Marin Argabright
Third: Jana Metz
Fourth: Jay Wildermuth
Fifth: Josephine Gehert
Class 8
First: Conner Smock
Second: Jacob Yenser
Third: Morgan Meyer
Fourth: Ezra Egbert
Fifth: Alexia Wells
Grand Champion – Wyatt Howell
Reserve Grand Champion – Evan Argabright
Division 4 Crossbred
Class 9
First: Megan Argabright
Second: Amber Zimpfer
Third: Nolan Howell
Fourth: Tyson Vaulbel
Fifth: Alexia Wells
Class 10
First: Cora Heitman
Second: Sable Ruhenkamp
Third: Jonah Brautigam
Fourth: Jarrett Yinger
Fifth: Bryce Metz
Class 11
First: Macy Egbert
Second: Cecilia Inman
Third: Colby Jefferies
Fourth: Kaitlyn Wells
Fifth: Bailey Gehret
Grand Champion – Cora Heitman
Reserve Grand Champion – Sable Ruhenkamp
Market Barrow Grand Champion – Wyatt Howell
Market Barrow Reserve Grand Champion – Evan Argabright