Boer/Boer Crossbreeding Market winners

Junior Doe
First: Delaney White
Second: Jacob Yenser
Third: Allyna Smith
Fourth: Reece Smith
Intermediate Doe
First: Norah Homan
Second: Madison Kipp
Third: Kaylie Kipp
Fourth: Kake Kipp
Fifth: Kevin Hayslett
Senior Doe
First: Kevin Hayslett
Junior Yearling Doe
First: Wyatt Larger
Second: Samuel Walls
Third: Jared Baker
Fourth: Ethan Brunson
2 Year Old Doe Under 3
First: Kaylie Kipp
Second: Kevin Hayslett
Third: Wyatt Larger
Fourth: Moragn Paulus
Fifth: Jadyn Huber
3 Year Old and Under 5
First: Jacob Yenser
Second: Jadyn Huber
Third: Samuel Walls
Dam & Daughter
First: Samuel Walls
Second: Morgan Paulus
Grand Champion – Norah Homan
Reserve Grand Champion – Kaylie Kipp