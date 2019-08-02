Boer/Boer Crossbreeding Market winners

Junior Doe

First: Delaney White

Second: Jacob Yenser

Third: Allyna Smith

Fourth: Reece Smith

Intermediate Doe

First: Norah Homan

Second: Madison Kipp

Third: Kaylie Kipp

Fourth: Kake Kipp

Fifth: Kevin Hayslett

Senior Doe

First: Kevin Hayslett

Junior Yearling Doe

First: Wyatt Larger

Second: Samuel Walls

Third: Jared Baker

Fourth: Ethan Brunson

2 Year Old Doe Under 3

First: Kaylie Kipp

Second: Kevin Hayslett

Third: Wyatt Larger

Fourth: Moragn Paulus

Fifth: Jadyn Huber

3 Year Old and Under 5

First: Jacob Yenser

Second: Jadyn Huber

Third: Samuel Walls

Dam & Daughter

First: Samuel Walls

Second: Morgan Paulus

Grand Champion – Norah Homan

Reserve Grand Champion – Kaylie Kipp