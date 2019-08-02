City announces 2019 tree sale

SIDNEY — The city of Sidney’s third annual tree sale was recently announced by the Sidney Tree Board.

Six different types of trees, including Ohio’s state tree, the Ohio buckeye, the Kentucky coffeetree, dogwood, blackgum, and Shelby County’s official Bicentennial tree, the white oak are available for purchase.

Anyone may purchase the trees from the city, as the sale is not limited to Sidney residents.

The trees will cost $31 to $33 for a 5-gallon container of 2- to 3-foot up to 4- to 6-foot trees. They will be obtained from Woody Warehouse in Indiana, which sells containerized, native trees.

Orders are due by Sept. 27, and trees will be available to be picked up on Oct. 26, from 9 a.m. to noon at the city’s service center, 415 S. Vandemark Road.

Buyers will be required to pay the city of Sidney by check or money order when ordering the trees. The city will not guarantee, deliver or plant the trees.

Trees may only be planted on private property, not in the right of way tree lawn areas.

The 2019 tree sale order form can be found on the city’s website at www.sidneyoh.com. Copies will also be available in the Municipal Building and the city service center.

For further questions, Brian Green, ISA certified arborist/Sidney street manager, can be reached at 937-498-8159.

