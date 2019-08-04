Sharing the fruits of their labor

Eating ice cream at the Botkins Historical Society ice cream social and open house are, left to right, Hudson Meyer, 8, son of Brent and Julie Meyer, and Aaron Steinke, 9, both of Botkins, son of Jill and Artie Steinke, and Owen Motter, 10, of Wapakoneta, son of Rob and Stacy Motter. Visitors were able to see the results of renovations that have been completed over the last three years on the Shelby House Museum.

Eating ice cream at the Botkins Historical Society ice cream social and open house are, Rosetta, left, and Bernard Mertz. Behind them are photos of renovations as they were being done over the last three years. Visitors were able to see the results of the finished renovations at the Shelby House Museum.