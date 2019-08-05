Senior Day at Shelby County Fair a success

Another Shelby County Fair is in the record books! Senior Day at the fair was wonderful! The weather was perfect and we were able to honor the oldest man; Mr. Dick Adams, and the oldest woman; Ms. Ester Knasel with plaques provided by the Shelby County Fair Board Representative, Scott Bertsch. Also honored were Mr. & Mrs. Norlene and Bernard Cotterman for 73 years of wedded bliss! They also received a plaque and all 3 honorees were given a hand made lap robe made by Senior Center member Joyce Wick.

We handed out 500 free lunches; this was made possible by the support of: Honda of America, Fish Thrift Store, Shelby County Pork Producers, Shelby Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation, Sidney Care Center, Scott Family McDonalds, Ohio Living Dorothy Love, Wilson Health, Wendy’s & Arby’s. A special thanks to Kathy Bray and her team of volunteers who made the process go so smoothly!

Many other agencies and businesses were on hand to pass out “goodies” and information about their services available to seniors in and around our community. Door prizes were handed out and there were a lot of surprised and happy winners! Fun was had by all in attendance.

Have you ever wondered just what the Senior Center is all about? Well I have great news for you! If you are 50 years of age or older you can continue the fun with a membership to the Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County! We have something for everyone. We are a non-profit organization and our wonderfully busy schedule of events is made possible through a variety of funding such as: Grants from The Shelby County United Way, City of Sidney, Shelby County Commissioners, membership dues and various fund-raising events. Stop down for your two free visits and see our fitness room with work out equipment for every need. Check out our variety of activities and exercise classes. We also have billiards every morning with a tournament the last Friday of each month, ping pong, shuffleboard, pickleball and volleyball, just to name a few of the “sports”. If you’re a card player you can join in on a game of euchre, bridge, Texas hold-em or pinochle. We are scheduling some fun events for the fall including but not limited to: Fall fundraiser, dances that are open to the public, movie nights and karaoke! Come down and check us out!

Have a Blessed Day!

By Rachel Hale

The writer is the executive director of the Senior Center of Sidney and Shelby County.

